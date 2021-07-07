Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Huawei Nova 8i (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 662) that was released on July 7, 2021, against the Huawei Honor X10, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 820 and came out 14 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.