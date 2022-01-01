Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Huawei Nova 8i (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 662) that was released on July 7, 2021, against the Huawei Nova 10 SE, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680G and came out 15 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.