Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Huawei Nova 8i (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 662) that was released on July 7, 2021, against the Huawei Nova 10 SE, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680G and came out 15 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova 8i
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova 10 SE
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • The phone is 1-year and 3-months newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 10
  • 20% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (233K versus 195K)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 680G
  • OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • 9% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 361 and 332 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nova 8i
vs
Nova 10 SE

Display

Type IPS LCD OLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2376 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 391 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 89.4% 87.6%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display

Design and build

Height 161.9 mm (6.37 inches) 162.39 mm (6.39 inches)
Width 74.7 mm (2.94 inches) 75.47 mm (2.97 inches)
Thickness 8.6 mm (0.34 inches) 7.39 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 190 gramm (6.7 oz) 184 gramm (6.49 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Silver, Blue Black, Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Nova 8i +2%
89.4%
Nova 10 SE
87.6%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Nova 8i and Huawei Nova 10 SE in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 Qualcomm Snapdragon 680G
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 11 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Adreno 610
GPU clock 600 MHz 1114 MHz
FLOPS ~272 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1866 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 -
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nova 8i
332
Nova 10 SE +9%
361
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nova 8i
1353
Nova 10 SE +9%
1473
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Nova 8i
195105
Nova 10 SE +20%
233170
CPU 62616 53594
GPU 39860 51459
Memory 43274 65112
UX 49023 60740
Total score 195105 233170
3DMark Wild Life Performance
PCMark 3.0 score 5376 -
Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 12
ROM EMUI 11 EMUI 12

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4300 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 66 W 66 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (60% in 19 min) Yes
Full charging time 0:40 hr -

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 64 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 9000 x 7000 12000 x 9000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Angle of widest lens 120° 112°
Lenses 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Sensor type CMOS -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Depends on the region Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 13 -
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No -

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced July 2021 October 2022
Release date July 2021 October 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Nova 10 SE is definitely a better buy.

