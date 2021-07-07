Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Huawei Nova 8i (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 662) that was released on July 7, 2021, against the Huawei Nova 7 SE, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 820 and came out 15 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.