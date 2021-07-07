Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Huawei Nova 8i (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 662) that was released on July 7, 2021, against the Huawei Nova 8, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 985 5G and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.