Home > Smartphone comparison > Nova 9 SE vs Honor 60 – which one to choose?

Huawei Nova 9 SE vs Honor 60

Хуавей Нова 9 SE
VS
Хуавей Хонор 60
Huawei Nova 9 SE
Huawei Honor 60

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.78-inch Huawei Nova 9 SE (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680) that was released on March 8, 2022, against the Huawei Honor 60, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova 9 SE
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 60
  • 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (517K versus 253K)
  • Comes with 800 mAh larger battery capacity: 4800 vs 4000 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • OLED display (versus competitor's TFT LCD)
  • Reverse charging feature
  • 94% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 759 and 391 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nova 9 SE
vs
Honor 60

Display

Type TFT LCD OLED
Size 6.78 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2388 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 387 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support - Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 89.5% 90.8%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
Nova 9 SE
501 nits
Honor 60
n/a

Design and build

Height 164.64 mm (6.48 inches) 161.4 mm (6.35 inches)
Width 75.55 mm (2.97 inches) 73.3 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 7.94 mm (0.31 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 191 gramm (6.74 oz) 179 gramm (6.31 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic -
Frame material Plastic -
Colors White, Black, Blue Black, Blue, Green, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Nova 9 SE
89.5%
Honor 60 +1%
90.8%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Nova 9 SE and Huawei Honor 60 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Adreno 642L
GPU clock 1100 MHz 490 MHz
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 -
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nova 9 SE
391
Honor 60 +94%
759
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nova 9 SE
1649
Honor 60 +70%
2802
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Nova 9 SE
253891
Honor 60 +104%
517549
CPU 73736 -
GPU 51302 -
Memory 71975 -
UX 56653 -
Total score 253891 517549
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Nova 9 SE
449
Honor 60 +455%
2491
PCMark 3.0 score 6030 12104
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM EMUI 12 -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 4800 mAh
Charge power 66 W 66 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (50% in 13 min) Yes (50% in 15 min)
Full charging time 0:37 hr -

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 12000 x 9000 12032 x 9204
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 112° 112°
Lenses 4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.4
Focal length 22 mm -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* - 18
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono -
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No -
Dolby Atmos No -

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2022 December 2021
Release date March 2022 December 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Honor 60 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Redmi Note 10 Pro and Nova 9 SE
2. Redmi Note 11 Pro (Global) and Nova 9 SE
3. Realme 8 Pro and Nova 9 SE
4. Nova 8i and Nova 9 SE
5. Nova 8 SE and Nova 9 SE
6. Honor 50 Pro and Honor 60
7. Honor 60 Pro and Honor 60

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish