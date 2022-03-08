Huawei Nova 9 SE vs Honor X8 (2022)
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.78-inch Huawei Nova 9 SE (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680) that was released on March 8, 2022, against the Huawei Honor X8 (2022), which is powered by the same chip and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova 9 SE
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor X8 (2022)
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
73
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
32
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
75
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
64
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
77
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
62
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|TFT LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.78 inches
|6.7 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2388 pixels
|1080 x 2388 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|19.9:9
|PPI
|387 ppi
|391 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|90 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|500 nits
|500 nits
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|89.5%
|89.1%
|Display features
|- DCI-P3
|- DCI-P3
|RGB color space
|-
|97.9%
|PWM
|-
|Not detected
|Response time
|-
|22 ms
|Contrast
|-
|622:1
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|164.64 mm (6.48 inches)
|163.4 mm (6.43 inches)
|Width
|75.55 mm (2.97 inches)
|74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
|Thickness
|7.94 mm (0.31 inches)
|7.45 mm (0.29 inches)
|Weight
|191 gramm (6.74 oz)
|177 gramm (6.24 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Blue
|Black, Silver, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
|Max. clock
|2400 MHz
|2400 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 610
|Adreno 610
|GPU clock
|1114 MHz
|1114 MHz
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nova 9 SE +5%
387
367
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nova 9 SE +11%
1633
1477
|CPU
|83345
|80229
|GPU
|50995
|50294
|Memory
|70845
|67968
|UX
|65654
|71303
|Total score
|268895
|267266
|Stability
|99%
|99%
|Graphics test
|2 FPS
|2 FPS
|Graphics score
|450
|445
|PCMark 3.0 score
|6321
|7583
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 11
|ROM
|EMUI 12
|Magic UI 4.2
|OS size
|-
|30.2 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|4000 mAh
|Charge power
|66 W
|22.5 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 13 min)
|Yes
|Full charging time
|0:37 hr
|-
Camera
|Matrix
|108 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|12000 x 9000
|9216 x 6912
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|-
|No
|Angle of widest lens
|112°
|120°
|Lenses
|4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|4 (64 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV02B10 (CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|4608 x 3456
|Aperture
|f/2.2
|f/2.5
|Focal length
|22 mm
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Depends on the region
|Depends on the region
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|-
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|March 2022
|March 2022
|Release date
|March 2022
|March 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the camera is more important to you, then choose the Huawei Nova 9 SE. But if the performance and sound are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Honor X8 (2022).
Cast your vote
10 (50%)
10 (50%)
Total votes: 20