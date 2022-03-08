Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.78-inch Huawei Nova 9 SE (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680) that was released on March 8, 2022, against the Huawei Honor X8 (2022), which is powered by the same chip and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.