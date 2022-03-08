Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.78-inch Huawei Nova 9 SE (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680) that was released on March 8, 2022, against the Huawei Nova 7i, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 810 and came out 25 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.