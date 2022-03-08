Home > Smartphone comparison > Nova 9 SE vs Nova 7i – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.78-inch Huawei Nova 9 SE (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680) that was released on March 8, 2022, against the Huawei Nova 7i, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 810 and came out 25 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova 9 SE
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Has a 0.38 inch larger screen size
  • The phone is 2-years and 1-month newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Thinner bezels – 6% more screen real estate
Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova 7i
  • 29% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (352K versus 272K)
  • 53% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 599 and 391 points
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nova 9 SE
vs
Nova 7i

Display

Type TFT LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.78 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2388 pixels 1080 x 2310 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.2:9
PPI 387 ppi 398 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 89.5% 83.5%
Display features - DCI-P3 -

Design and build

Height 164.64 mm (6.48 inches) 159.2 mm (6.27 inches)
Width 75.55 mm (2.97 inches) 76.3 mm (3 inches)
Thickness 7.94 mm (0.31 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 191 gramm (6.74 oz) 183 gramm (6.46 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue Black, Green, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Nova 9 SE +7%
89.5%
Nova 7i
83.5%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Nova 9 SE and Huawei Nova 7i in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 HiSilicon Kirin 810
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2270 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 6 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.27 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 6 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Mali-G52 MP6
GPU clock 1114 MHz 820 MHz
FLOPS - ~551 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD Nano Memory
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nova 9 SE
391
Nova 7i +53%
599
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nova 9 SE
1642
Nova 7i +43%
2342
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Nova 9 SE
272473
Nova 7i +29%
352844
CPU 83345 100296
GPU 50995 95074
Memory 70845 65828
UX 65654 90014
Total score 272473 352844
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Nova 9 SE
450
Nova 7i
n/a
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 2 FPS -
Graphics score 450 -
PCMark 3.0 score 6321 -
Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10.0
ROM EMUI 12 EMUI 10
OS size - 14.7 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 4200 mAh
Charge power 66 W 40 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 13 min) Yes (70% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:37 hr 1:10 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 12000 x 9000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion - 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 112° 119°
Lenses 4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0
Focal length 22 mm -
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Active
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* - 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2022 January 2020
Release date March 2022 March 2020
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, software, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Nova 9 SE. But if the performance and sound are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Nova 7i.

