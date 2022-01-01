Home > Smartphone comparison > Nova 9 vs iPhone 12 – which one to choose?

Huawei Nova 9 vs Apple iPhone 12

Хуавей Нова 9
VS
Эпл Айфон 12
Huawei Nova 9
Apple iPhone 12

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.57-inch Huawei Nova 9 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G) that was released on September 23, 2021, against the Apple iPhone 12, which is powered by Apple A14 Bionic and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova 9
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Comes with 1485 mAh larger battery capacity: 4300 vs 2815 mAh
  • Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Shows 14% longer battery life (96 vs 84 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Has a 0.47 inch larger screen size
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • The phone is 11-months newer
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 12
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 40% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (730K versus 521K)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Huawei
  • Stereo speakers
  • 17% higher pixel density (460 vs 392 PPI)
  • Ready for eSIM technology
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nova 9
vs
iPhone 12

Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 6.57 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1170 x 2532 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 392 ppi 460 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Tempered glass Ceramic Shield
Screen-to-body ratio 89.9% 86%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 100% 99.4%
PWM 500 Hz 226 Hz
Response time 2.8 ms 16 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Nova 9
605 nits
iPhone 12 +5%
636 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 160 mm (6.3 inches) 146.7 mm (5.78 inches)
Width 73.7 mm (2.9 inches) 71.5 mm (2.81 inches)
Thickness 7.77 mm (0.31 inches) 7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 175 gramm (6.17 oz) 164 gramm (5.78 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Green, Purple White, Black, Blue, Green, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen-to-body ratio
Nova 9 +5%
89.9%
iPhone 12
86%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Nova 9 and Apple iPhone 12 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Apple A14 Bionic
Max. clock 2400 MHz 3100 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Icestorm
- 2 cores at 3.1 GHz: Firestorm
Lithography process 6 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 642L Apple GPU
GPU clock 490 MHz -
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type - NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nova 9
779
iPhone 12 +105%
1594
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nova 9
2971
iPhone 12 +36%
4054
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Nova 9
521754
iPhone 12 +40%
730273
CPU 156658 189781
GPU 158032 311052
Memory 87534 105933
UX 120646 128143
Total score 521754 730273
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Nova 9
2496
iPhone 12 +203%
7555
Stability 98% 77%
Graphics test 14 FPS 45 FPS
Graphics score 2496 7555
PCMark 3.0 score 9693 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 iOS 14.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.2)
ROM EMUI 12 -
OS size 10 GB 7 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4300 mAh 2815 mAh
Charge power 66 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (61% in 30 min) Yes (58% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:54 hr 1:30 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Nova 9
12:00 hr
iPhone 12 +4%
12:48 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Nova 9 +8%
14:14 hr
iPhone 12
13:04 hr
Talk (3G)
Nova 9 +38%
26:51 hr
iPhone 12
19:27 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 4290 x 2800
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Sony IMX372 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.6" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 12 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4290 x 2800
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length - 23 mm
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Nova 9
n/a
iPhone 12
132
Video quality
Nova 9
n/a
iPhone 12
112
Generic camera score
Nova 9
n/a
iPhone 12
122

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 2 -
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 18
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Nova 9 +12%
90.5 dB
iPhone 12
81.1 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced September 2021 October 2020
Release date September 2021 October 2020
SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, software, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Apple iPhone 12. But if the display and battery life are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Nova 9.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro vs Huawei Nova 9
2. Huawei P40 Pro vs Huawei Nova 9
3. Apple iPhone 13 vs Huawei Nova 9
4. Huawei Honor 50 vs Huawei Nova 9
5. Xiaomi 11T vs Huawei Nova 9
6. Samsung Galaxy S21 vs Apple iPhone 12
7. Samsung Galaxy S20 vs Apple iPhone 12
8. Apple iPhone 13 vs Apple iPhone 12
9. Apple iPhone 12 mini vs Apple iPhone 12
10. Google Pixel 5 vs Apple iPhone 12

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish