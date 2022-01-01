Huawei Nova 9 vs Apple iPhone 12 VS Huawei Nova 9 Apple iPhone 12 Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.57-inch Huawei Nova 9 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G) that was released on September 23, 2021, against the Apple iPhone 12, which is powered by Apple A14 Bionic and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova 9 Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Comes with 1485 mAh larger battery capacity: 4300 vs 2815 mAh

Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB

Modern USB Type-C port

Shows 14% longer battery life (96 vs 84 hours)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Has a 0.47 inch larger screen size

Fingerprint scanner

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

The phone is 11-months newer Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 12 Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

40% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (730K versus 521K)

Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W

Optical image stabilization

Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Huawei

Stereo speakers

17% higher pixel density (460 vs 392 PPI)

Ready for eSIM technology

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type OLED OLED Size 6.57 inches 6.1 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1170 x 2532 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9 PPI 392 ppi 460 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Tempered glass Ceramic Shield Screen-to-body ratio 89.9% 86% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3 Display tests RGB color space 100% 99.4% PWM 500 Hz 226 Hz Response time 2.8 ms 16 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness Nova 9 605 nits iPhone 12 +5% 636 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 160 mm (6.3 inches) 146.7 mm (5.78 inches) Width 73.7 mm (2.9 inches) 71.5 mm (2.81 inches) Thickness 7.77 mm (0.31 inches) 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) Weight 175 gramm (6.17 oz) 164 gramm (5.78 oz) Waterproof No IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Plastic Metal Colors Black, Blue, Green, Purple White, Black, Blue, Green, Red Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No Screen-to-body ratio Nova 9 +5% 89.9% iPhone 12 86%

Performance Tests of Huawei Nova 9 and Apple iPhone 12 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Apple A14 Bionic Max. clock 2400 MHz 3100 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 6 (2 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)

- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78) - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Icestorm

- 2 cores at 3.1 GHz: Firestorm Lithography process 6 nanometers 5 nanometers Graphics Adreno 642L Apple GPU GPU clock 490 MHz - Memory RAM size 8 GB 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz - Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128, 256 GB Storage type - NVMe Memory card No No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Nova 9 779 iPhone 12 +105% 1594 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Nova 9 2971 iPhone 12 +36% 4054 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Nova 9 521754 iPhone 12 +40% 730273 CPU 156658 189781 GPU 158032 311052 Memory 87534 105933 UX 120646 128143 Total score 521754 730273 3DMark Wild Life Performance Nova 9 2496 iPhone 12 +203% 7555 Stability 98% 77% Graphics test 14 FPS 45 FPS Graphics score 2496 7555 PCMark 3.0 score 9693 - Best Smartphones in AnTuTu Benchmark Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]

Software Operating system Android 11 iOS 14.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.2) ROM EMUI 12 - OS size 10 GB 7 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4300 mAh 2815 mAh Charge power 66 W 18 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No Yes (7.5 W) Reverse charging Yes No Fast charging Yes (61% in 30 min) Yes (58% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:54 hr 1:30 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) Nova 9 12:00 hr iPhone 12 +4% 12:48 hr Watching videos (Player) Nova 9 +8% 14:14 hr iPhone 12 13:04 hr Talk (3G) Nova 9 +38% 26:51 hr iPhone 12 19:27 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 8192 x 6144 4290 x 2800 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED Quad LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens - 120° Lenses 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.4", Sony IMX372 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Sensor: 1/3.6" (CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 12 from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4290 x 2800 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2 Focal length - 23 mm Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Nova 9 n/a iPhone 12 132 Video quality Nova 9 n/a iPhone 12 112 Generic camera score Nova 9 n/a iPhone 12 122

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C No USB version 2 - USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 18 18 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos No Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Nova 9 +12% 90.5 dB iPhone 12 81.1 dB

Other Category Mid-range Flagship Announced September 2021 October 2020 Release date September 2021 October 2020 SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

Conclusion If the performance, software, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Apple iPhone 12. But if the display and battery life are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Nova 9.