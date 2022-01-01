Huawei Nova 9 vs Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max VS Huawei Nova 9 Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.57-inch Huawei Nova 9 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G) that was released on September 23, 2021, against the Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max, which is powered by Apple A14 Bionic and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova 9 Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Modern USB Type-C port

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Fingerprint scanner

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Comes with 613 mAh larger battery capacity: 4300 vs 3687 mAh

The phone is 11-months newer

Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

The rear camera has a 2.5x optical zoom

38% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (718K versus 521K)

Delivers 36% higher maximum brightness (821 against 605 nits)

Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W

Optical image stabilization

Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Huawei

Stereo speakers

17% higher pixel density (458 vs 392 PPI)

Ready for eSIM technology

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type OLED OLED Size 6.57 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1284 x 2778 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9 PPI 392 ppi 458 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Tempered glass Ceramic Shield Screen-to-body ratio 89.9% 87.4% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3 Display tests RGB color space 100% 99.4% PWM 500 Hz 238 Hz Response time 2.8 ms 8 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness Nova 9 605 nits iPhone 12 Pro Max +36% 821 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 160 mm (6.3 inches) 160.8 mm (6.33 inches) Width 73.7 mm (2.9 inches) 78.1 mm (3.07 inches) Thickness 7.77 mm (0.31 inches) 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) Weight 175 gramm (6.17 oz) 226 gramm (7.97 oz) Waterproof No IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Plastic Metal Colors Black, Blue, Green, Purple Silver, Gold, Gray, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No Screen-to-body ratio Nova 9 +3% 89.9% iPhone 12 Pro Max 87.4%

Software Operating system Android 11 iOS 14.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.2) ROM EMUI 12 - OS size 10 GB 16 GB

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 8192 x 6144 4290 x 2800 Zoom Digital Optical, 2.5x Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens - 120° Lenses 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 0 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.7 micron

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 65 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.4", Sony IMX613 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.4", Sony IMX372 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Yes Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4290 x 2800 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2 Focal length - 23 mm Pixel size - 1 microns Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Nova 9 n/a iPhone 12 Pro Max 138 Video quality Nova 9 n/a iPhone 12 Pro Max 113 Generic camera score Nova 9 n/a iPhone 12 Pro Max 130

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C No USB version 2 - USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 18 18 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos No Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Nova 9 +11% 90.5 dB iPhone 12 Pro Max 81.2 dB

Other Category Mid-range Flagship Announced September 2021 October 2020 Release date September 2021 November 2020 SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max is definitely a better buy.