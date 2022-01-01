Huawei Nova 9 vs Apple iPhone 13 Pro VS Huawei Nova 9 Apple iPhone 13 Pro Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.57-inch Huawei Nova 9 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G) that was released on September 23, 2021, against the Apple iPhone 13 Pro, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova 9 Comes with 1205 mAh larger battery capacity: 4300 vs 3095 mAh

Shows 13% longer battery life (96 vs 85 hours)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Has a 0.47 inch larger screen size

Fingerprint scanner

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 13 Pro Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom

52% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (791K versus 521K)

Delivers 74% higher maximum brightness (1054 against 605 nits)

Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W

Optical image stabilization

Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Huawei

Stereo speakers

17% higher pixel density (460 vs 392 PPI)

Ready for eSIM technology

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type OLED OLED Size 6.57 inches 6.1 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1170 x 2532 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9 PPI 392 ppi 460 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Tempered glass Ceramic Shield Screen-to-body ratio 89.9% 86% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3 Display tests RGB color space 100% 99.8% PWM 500 Hz 510 Hz Response time 2.8 ms 4.8 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness Nova 9 605 nits iPhone 13 Pro +74% 1054 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 160 mm (6.3 inches) 146.7 mm (5.78 inches) Width 73.7 mm (2.9 inches) 71.5 mm (2.81 inches) Thickness 7.77 mm (0.31 inches) 7.65 mm (0.3 inches) Weight 175 gramm (6.17 oz) 204 gramm (7.2 oz) Waterproof No IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Plastic Metal Colors Black, Blue, Green, Purple Black, Silver, Gold, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No Screen-to-body ratio Nova 9 +5% 89.9% iPhone 13 Pro 86%

Performance Tests of Huawei Nova 9 and Apple iPhone 13 Pro in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Apple A15 Bionic Max. clock 2400 MHz 3200 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 6 (2 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)

- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78) - 4 cores at 1.82 GHz: Blizzard

- 2 cores at 3.223 GHz: Avalanche Lithography process 6 nanometers 5 nanometers Graphics Adreno 642L Apple GPU GPU clock 490 MHz 1200 MHz Memory RAM size 8 GB 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512, 1024 GB Storage type - NVMe Memory card No No Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Nova 9 779 iPhone 13 Pro +119% 1704 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Nova 9 2971 iPhone 13 Pro +57% 4679 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Nova 9 521754 iPhone 13 Pro +52% 791552 CPU 156658 216602 GPU 158032 336667 Memory 87534 112950 UX 120646 131916 Total score 521754 791552 3DMark Wild Life Performance Nova 9 2496 iPhone 13 Pro +285% 9606 Stability 98% 77% Graphics test 14 FPS 57 FPS Graphics score 2496 9606 PCMark 3.0 score 9693 - AnTuTu 9 Ranking List Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]

Software Operating system Android 11 iOS 15 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.2) ROM EMUI 12 - OS size 10 GB 15.2 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4300 mAh 3095 mAh Charge power 66 W 20 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No Yes (7.5 W) Reverse charging Yes No Fast charging Yes (61% in 30 min) Yes (60% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:54 hr 1:38 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) Nova 9 12:00 hr iPhone 13 Pro +37% 16:44 hr Watching videos (Player) Nova 9 14:14 hr iPhone 13 Pro +29% 18:20 hr Talk (3G) Nova 9 +54% 26:51 hr iPhone 13 Pro 17:23 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 8192 x 6144 4032 x 3024 Zoom Digital Optical, 3x Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens - 120° Lenses 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 0 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.5

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.9 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.66", Sony IMX703 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.8

- Focal length: 77 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Yes Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 13 Pro from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4032 x 3024 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2 Focal length - 23 mm Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size - 1/3.6" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Nova 9 n/a iPhone 13 Pro 144 Video quality Nova 9 n/a iPhone 13 Pro 119 Generic camera score Nova 9 n/a iPhone 13 Pro 137

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C - USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 18 18 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos No Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Nova 9 90.5 dB iPhone 13 Pro n/a

Other Category Mid-range Flagship Announced September 2021 September 2021 Release date September 2021 September 2021 SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg SAR (body) - 0.98 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 13 Pro is definitely a better buy.