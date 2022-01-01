Home > Smartphone comparison > Nova 9 vs iPhone 14 Pro Max – which one to choose?

Huawei Nova 9 vs Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max

Хуавей Нова 9
VS
Эпл Айфон 14 Про Макс
Huawei Nova 9
Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.57-inch Huawei Nova 9 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G) that was released on September 23, 2021, against the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max, which is powered by Apple A16 Bionic and came out 11 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova 9
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus NVMe
  • Reverse charging feature
  • CPU with a higher amount of cores (+2)
  • Weighs 65 grams less
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Delivers 190% higher peak brightness (1750 against 603 nits)
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (956K versus 473K)
  • Shows 73% longer battery life (45:56 vs 26:35 hours)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Huawei
  • The phone is 11-months newer
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • Stereo speakers

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nova 9
vs
iPhone 14 Pro Max

Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 6.57 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1290 x 2796 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 392 ppi 460 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 430 nits 1000 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 600 nits 1600 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Tempered glass Ceramic Shield
Screen-to-body ratio 89.9% 88.3%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 100% 99.9%
PWM 500 Hz 240 Hz
Response time 2.8 ms 1 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Nova 9
603 nits
iPhone 14 Pro Max +190%
1750 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 160 mm (6.3 inches) 160.7 mm (6.33 inches)
Width 73.7 mm (2.9 inches) 77.6 mm (3.06 inches)
Thickness 7.77 mm (0.31 inches) 7.85 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 175 gramm (6.17 oz) 240 gramm (8.47 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Green, Purple Black, Silver, Gold, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display No
Screen-to-body ratio
Nova 9 +2%
89.9%
iPhone 14 Pro Max
88.3%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Nova 9 and Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Apple A16 Bionic
Max. clock 2400 MHz 3460 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)		 - 4 cores at 2.02 GHz: Sawtooth
- 2 cores at 3.46 GHz: Everest
Lithography process 6 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 642L Apple GPU
GPU clock 490 MHz -
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512, 1024 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 NVMe
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nova 9
783
iPhone 14 Pro Max +139%
1872
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nova 9
2968
iPhone 14 Pro Max +82%
5413
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Nova 9
473059
iPhone 14 Pro Max +102%
956349
CPU 143895 242019
GPU 138738 407261
Memory 84375 167432
UX 106140 145864
Total score 473059 956349
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Nova 9
2494
iPhone 14 Pro Max +293%
9802
Stability 98% 82%
Graphics test 14 FPS 58 FPS
Graphics score 2494 9802
PCMark 3.0 score 9713 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 iOS 16 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.0.3)
ROM EMUI 12 -
OS size 10 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4300 mAh 4323 mAh
Charge power 66 W 27 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (61% in 30 min) Yes (48% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:54 hr 1:52 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 08:44 hr 15:02 hr
Watching video 11:27 hr 21:10 hr
Gaming 04:56 hr 07:12 hr
Standby 93 hr 156 hr
General battery life
Nova 9
26:35 hr
iPhone 14 Pro Max +73%
45:56 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Optical, 3x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 0 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28"
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
- Focal length: 77 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.5"
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.55"
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.0 f/1.9
Focal length - 23 mm
Sensor type CMOS -
Sensor size - 1/3.6"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.3
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C -
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 20
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Nova 9 +2%
90.5 dB
iPhone 14 Pro Max
89 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced September 2021 September 2022
Release date September 2021 September 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max is definitely a better buy.

