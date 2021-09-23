Huawei Nova 9 vs Google Pixel 6 Pro VS Huawei Nova 9 Google Pixel 6 Pro Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.57-inch Huawei Nova 9 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G) that was released on September 23, 2021, against the Google Pixel 6 Pro, which is powered by Google Tensor and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova 9 Shows 14% longer battery life (96 vs 84 hours)

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Weighs 35 grams less Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 6 Pro Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

The rear camera has a 4x optical zoom

Comes with 703 mAh larger battery capacity: 5003 vs 4300 mAh

31% higher pixel density (512 vs 392 PPI)

Delivers 41% higher maximum brightness (859 against 608 nits)

Has 50% more RAM: 12GB versus 8GB

Supports wireless charging up to 23W

Optical image stabilization

30% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (675K versus 518K)

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz

Stereo speakers

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11

Ready for eSIM technology

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type OLED OLED Size 6.57 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1440 x 3120 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9 PPI 392 ppi 512 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Tempered glass Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 89.9% 88.8% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 100% - PWM 500 Hz - Response time 2.8 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Max. Brightness Nova 9 608 nits Pixel 6 Pro +41% 859 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 160 mm (6.3 inches) 163.9 mm (6.45 inches) Width 73.7 mm (2.9 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) Thickness 7.77 mm (0.31 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 175 gramm (6.17 oz) 210 gramm (7.41 oz) Waterproof No IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Plastic Metal Colors Black, Blue, Green, Purple White, Black, Yellow Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Nova 9 +1% 89.9% Pixel 6 Pro 88.8%

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 12 ROM EMUI 12 Stock Android OS size 10 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 4300 mAh 5003 mAh Charge power 66 W 30 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No Yes (23 W) Reverse charging Yes Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes (61% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:54 hr 1:59 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) Nova 9 12:00 hr Pixel 6 Pro +3% 12:32 hr Watching videos (Player) Nova 9 14:14 hr Pixel 6 Pro +9% 15:35 hr Talk (3G) Nova 9 +1% 26:51 hr Pixel 6 Pro 26:21 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8700 x 5800 Zoom Digital Optical, 4x Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens - 114° Lenses 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.2 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/3.5

- Focal length: 104 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.25 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples - Photo samples of Google Pixel 6 Pro from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 11.1 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 3840 x 2880 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0 Focal length - 24 mm Pixel size - 1.22 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 18 20 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack No No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos No Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Nova 9 90.5 dB Pixel 6 Pro n/a

Other Category Mid-range Flagship Announced September 2021 October 2021 Release date September 2021 October 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Google Pixel 6 Pro is definitely a better buy.