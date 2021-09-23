Home > Smartphone comparison > Nova 9 vs Pixel 6 Pro – which one to choose?

Huawei Nova 9 vs Google Pixel 6 Pro

Хуавей Нова 9
VS
Гугл Пиксель 6 Про
Huawei Nova 9
Google Pixel 6 Pro

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.57-inch Huawei Nova 9 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G) that was released on September 23, 2021, against the Google Pixel 6 Pro, which is powered by Google Tensor and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova 9
  • Shows 14% longer battery life (96 vs 84 hours)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Weighs 35 grams less
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 6 Pro
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 4x optical zoom
  • Comes with 703 mAh larger battery capacity: 5003 vs 4300 mAh
  • 31% higher pixel density (512 vs 392 PPI)
  • Delivers 41% higher maximum brightness (859 against 608 nits)
  • Has 50% more RAM: 12GB versus 8GB
  • Supports wireless charging up to 23W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • 30% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (675K versus 518K)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • Ready for eSIM technology
We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nova 9
vs
Pixel 6 Pro

Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 6.57 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1440 x 3120 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 392 ppi 512 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 89.9% 88.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 100% -
PWM 500 Hz -
Response time 2.8 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Nova 9
608 nits
Pixel 6 Pro +41%
859 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 160 mm (6.3 inches) 163.9 mm (6.45 inches)
Width 73.7 mm (2.9 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 7.77 mm (0.31 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 175 gramm (6.17 oz) 210 gramm (7.41 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Green, Purple White, Black, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Nova 9 +1%
89.9%
Pixel 6 Pro
88.8%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Nova 9 and Google Pixel 6 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Google Tensor
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.25 GHz: Cortex A76
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X1
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 6 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 642L Mali-G78 MP20
GPU clock 490 MHz 848 MHz
FLOPS - ~2171 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type - UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nova 9
778
Pixel 6 Pro +33%
1038
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nova 9 +5%
2956
Pixel 6 Pro
2803
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Nova 9
518019
Pixel 6 Pro +30%
675965
CPU 156658 167563
GPU 158032 278665
Memory 87534 91371
UX 120646 138716
Total score 518019 675965
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Nova 9
2496
Pixel 6 Pro +148%
6186
Stability 98% 54%
Graphics test 14 FPS 37 FPS
Graphics score 2496 6186
PCMark 3.0 score 9748 11301
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 12
ROM EMUI 12 Stock Android
OS size 10 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4300 mAh 5003 mAh
Charge power 66 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (23 W)
Reverse charging Yes Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (61% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:54 hr 1:59 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Nova 9
12:00 hr
Pixel 6 Pro +3%
12:32 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Nova 9
14:14 hr
Pixel 6 Pro +9%
15:35 hr
Talk (3G)
Nova 9 +1%
26:51 hr
Pixel 6 Pro
26:21 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Optical, 4x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens - 114°
Lenses 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/3.5
- Focal length: 104 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Google Pixel 6 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 11.1 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 3840 x 2880
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length - 24 mm
Pixel size - 1.22 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 20
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Nova 9
90.5 dB
Pixel 6 Pro
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced September 2021 October 2021
Release date September 2021 October 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Google Pixel 6 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Huawei Nova 9 and Samsung Galaxy A52
2. Huawei Nova 9 and Huawei P40
3. Huawei Nova 9 and Samsung Galaxy S20 FE
4. Huawei Nova 9 and OnePlus 9
5. Huawei Nova 9 and Oppo Realme GT Master Edition
6. Google Pixel 6 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
7. Google Pixel 6 Pro and Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra
8. Google Pixel 6 Pro and OnePlus 9 Pro
9. Google Pixel 6 Pro and Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max
10. Google Pixel 6 Pro and Google Pixel 5

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish