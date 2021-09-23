Home > Smartphone comparison > Nova 9 vs Honor 10 – which one to choose?

Huawei Nova 9 vs Honor 10

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.57-inch Huawei Nova 9 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G) that was released on September 23, 2021, against the Huawei Honor 10, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 970 and came out 42 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova 9
  • 2.9x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (521K versus 182K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Has a 0.73 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 900 mAh larger battery capacity: 4300 vs 3400 mAh
  • Shows 30% longer battery life (96 vs 74 hours)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Thinner bezels – 10% more screen real estate
  • The phone is 3-years and 6-months newer
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 778G
  • Delivers 19% higher maximum brightness (606 against 508 nits)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 10
  • 10% higher pixel density (432 vs 392 PPI)
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Weighs 22 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display

Type OLED IPS LCD
Size 6.57 inches 5.84 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2280 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.9:9
PPI 392 ppi 432 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 89.9% 79.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 -
Display tests
PWM - Not detected
Contrast - 1423:1
Max. Brightness
Nova 9 +19%
606 nits
Honor 10
508 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 160 mm (6.3 inches) 149.6 mm (5.89 inches)
Width 73.7 mm (2.9 inches) 71.2 mm (2.8 inches)
Thickness 7.77 mm (0.31 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 175 gramm (6.17 oz) 153 gramm (5.4 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Green, Purple White, Black, Gray, Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Nova 9 +13%
89.9%
Honor 10
79.9%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Nova 9 and Huawei Honor 10 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G HiSilicon Kirin 970
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2360 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)		 - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex A73
L3 cache - 2 MB
Lithography process 6 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 642L Mali G72 MP12
GPU clock 490 MHz 767 MHz
FLOPS - ~347 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1833 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type - UFS 2.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nova 9 +123%
781
Honor 10
350
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nova 9 +97%
2962
Honor 10
1502
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Nova 9 +187%
521706
Honor 10
182071
Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10.0)
ROM EMUI 12 EMUI 9.1
OS size - 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4300 mAh 3400 mAh
Charge power 66 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (61% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 40 min)
Full charging time 0:54 hr 2:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Nova 9 +4%
12:00 hr
Honor 10
11:50 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Nova 9 +24%
14:14 hr
Honor 10
11:37 hr
Talk (3G)
Nova 9 +25%
26:51 hr
Honor 10
21:14 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 4616 x 3464
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Lenses 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (16 MP + 24 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX498 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
-
Monochrome lens - - 24 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.9 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8"
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 5760 x 4312
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size - 0.9 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.2 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 18
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Nova 9
n/a
Honor 10
84.2 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced September 2021 April 2018
Release date September 2021 April 2018
SAR (head) - 0.79 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.15 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Nova 9 is definitely a better buy.

