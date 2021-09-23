Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.57-inch Huawei Nova 9 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G) that was released on September 23, 2021, against the Huawei Honor 30 Pro Plus, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G and came out 18 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.