Huawei Nova 9 vs Honor 50 Pro
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.57-inch Huawei Nova 9 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G) that was released on September 23, 2021, against the Huawei Honor 50 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova 9
- Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 4300 vs 4000 mAh
- Reverse charging feature
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 50 Pro
- Delivers 32% higher maximum brightness (805 against 609 nits)
- 12% higher pixel density (439 vs 392 PPI)
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
91
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
71
67
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
75
76
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
74
69
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
89
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
76
77
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|OLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.57 inches
|6.72 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|1236 x 2676 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|392 ppi
|439 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|89.9%
|90.8%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Design and build
|Height
|160 mm (6.3 inches)
|163.5 mm (6.44 inches)
|Width
|73.7 mm (2.9 inches)
|74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
|Thickness
|7.77 mm (0.31 inches)
|8 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|175 gramm (6.17 oz)
|187 gramm (6.6 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|-
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Green, Purple
|White, Black, Green, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G
|Max. clock
|2400 MHz
|2400 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 642L
|Adreno 642L
|GPU clock
|490 MHz
|490 MHz
|RAM size
|8 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|-
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
786
Honor 50 Pro +1%
790
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nova 9 +5%
2976
2840
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Nova 9 +3%
528041
511448
AnTuTu Ranking (133rd and 140th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 11
|ROM
|EMUI 12
|Magic UI 4.2
Battery
|Capacity
|4300 mAh
|4000 mAh
|Charge power
|66 W
|100 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (61% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 10 min)
|Full charging time
|0:54 hr
|0:25 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
12:00 hr
Watching videos (Player)
14:14 hr
Talk (3G)
26:51 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|108 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8192 x 6144
|12032 x 9204
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|-
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|120°
|Lenses
|4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6528 x 4896
|4290 x 2800
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.4
|Focal length
|-
|18 mm
|Pixel size
|-
|1.25 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC, SBAS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|24
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|-
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|September 2021
|June 2021
|Release date
|September 2021
|June 2021
|Launch price
|~ 500 USD
|~ 4375 USD
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Honor 50 Pro. But if the performance and camera are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Nova 9.
