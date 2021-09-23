Home > Smartphone comparison > Nova 9 vs Honor 50 SE – which one to choose?

Huawei Nova 9
VS
Huawei Honor 50 SE
Huawei Nova 9
Huawei Honor 50 SE

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.57-inch Huawei Nova 9 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G) that was released on September 23, 2021, against the Huawei Honor 50 SE, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 900 5G and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova 9
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 4300 vs 4000 mAh
  • 10% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (521K versus 473K)
  • OLED display (versus competitor's LTPS LCD)
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Weighs 16 grams less
  • 14% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 781 and 685 points
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nova 9
vs
Honor 50 SE

Display

Type OLED LTPS LCD
Size 6.57 inches 6.78 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2388 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 392 ppi 387 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 -
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 89.9% 89.4%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
Max. Brightness
Nova 9
606 nits
Honor 50 SE
n/a

Design and build

Height 160 mm (6.3 inches) 164.7 mm (6.48 inches)
Width 73.7 mm (2.9 inches) 75.6 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 7.77 mm (0.31 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 175 gramm (6.17 oz) 191 gramm (6.74 oz)
Waterproof No -
Rear material Glass -
Frame material Plastic -
Colors Black, Blue, Green, Purple Black, Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Nova 9 +1%
89.9%
Honor 50 SE
89.4%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Nova 9 and Huawei Honor 50 SE in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G MediaTek Dimensity 900 5G
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78
Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 642L Mali-G68 MC4
GPU clock 490 MHz 900 MHz
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X -
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nova 9 +14%
781
Honor 50 SE
685
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nova 9 +44%
2962
Honor 50 SE
2062
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Nova 9 +10%
521706
Honor 50 SE
473044
AnTuTu 9 Android Smartphone Scores (133rd and 168th place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM EMUI 12 Magic UI 4.2

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4300 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 66 W 66 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (61% in 30 min) Yes (75% in 20 min)
Full charging time 0:54 hr 0:36 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Nova 9
12:00 hr
Honor 50 SE
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Nova 9
14:14 hr
Honor 50 SE
n/a
Talk (3G)
Nova 9
26:51 hr
Honor 50 SE
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 12032 x 9204
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Pixel size - 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.74"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC, SBAS
NFC* Yes -
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 -
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono -
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced September 2021 June 2021
Release date September 2021 June 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance and camera are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Nova 9. But if the design and sound are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Honor 50 SE.

