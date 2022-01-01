Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.57-inch Huawei Nova 9 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G) that was released on September 23, 2021, against the Huawei Honor 80, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 782G and came out 14 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.