Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.57-inch Huawei Nova 9 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G) that was released on September 23, 2021, against the Huawei Honor 80 SE, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 900 and came out 15 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova 9
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Reverse charging feature
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 80 SE
  • Comes with 300 mAh larger battery capacity: 4600 vs 4300 mAh
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • 13% higher pixel density (444 vs 392 PPI)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.1

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nova 9
vs
Honor 80 SE

Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 6.57 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.8:9
PPI 392 ppi 444 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 430 nits -
Max rated brightness in HDR 600 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10 -
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 89.9% 90.7%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 100% -
PWM 500 Hz -
Response time 2.8 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Nova 9
606 nits
Honor 80 SE
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 160 mm (6.3 inches) 161.3 mm (6.35 inches)
Width 73.7 mm (2.9 inches) 73.4 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 7.77 mm (0.31 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 175 gramm (6.17 oz) 175 gramm (6.17 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass -
Frame material Plastic -
Colors Black, Blue, Green, Purple Black, Blue, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Nova 9
89.9%
Honor 80 SE +1%
90.7%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Nova 9 and Huawei Honor 80 SE in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G MediaTek Dimensity 900
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78
Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 642L Mali-G68 MC4
GPU clock 490 MHz 900 MHz
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X -
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 -
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nova 9 +6%
781
Honor 80 SE
738
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nova 9 +36%
2962
Honor 80 SE
2183
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Nova 9 +7%
472341
Honor 80 SE
442955
CPU 143895 -
GPU 138738 -
Memory 84375 -
UX 106140 -
Total score 472341 442955
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Nova 9
2494
Honor 80 SE
n/a
Stability 98% -
Graphics test 14 FPS -
Graphics score 2494 -
PCMark 3.0 score 9713 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 12
ROM EMUI 12 MagicOS 7.0
OS size 10 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4300 mAh 4600 mAh
Charge power 66 W 66 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (61% in 30 min) Yes (80% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:54 hr -
Battery life tests
Web browsing 08:44 hr -
Watching video 11:27 hr -
Gaming 04:56 hr -
Standby 93 hr -
General battery life
Nova 9
26:35 hr
Honor 80 SE
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) -
Lenses 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.4
Sensor type CMOS -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes -
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 -
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No -
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Nova 9
90.5 dB
Honor 80 SE
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced September 2021 November 2022
Release date September 2021 December 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, camera, connectivity, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Nova 9. But if the display, software, battery life, and design are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Honor 80 SE.

