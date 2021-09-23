Home > Smartphone comparison > Nova 9 vs Honor View 30 Pro – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.57-inch Huawei Nova 9 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G) that was released on September 23, 2021, against the Huawei Honor View 30 Pro, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G and came out 23 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova 9
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • The phone is 1-year and 11-months newer
  • Delivers 10% higher maximum brightness (606 against 549 nits)
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Thinner bezels – 5% more screen real estate
  • Weighs 31 grams less
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor View 30 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Supports wireless charging up to 27W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nova 9
vs
Honor View 30 Pro

Display

Type OLED IPS LCD
Size 6.57 inches 6.57 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 392 ppi 400 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 89.9% 84.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 -
Max. Brightness
Nova 9 +10%
606 nits
Honor View 30 Pro
549 nits

Design and build

Height 160 mm (6.3 inches) 162.7 mm (6.41 inches)
Width 73.7 mm (2.9 inches) 75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 7.77 mm (0.31 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 175 gramm (6.17 oz) 206 gramm (7.27 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Green, Purple White, Blue, Orange
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Nova 9 +6%
89.9%
Honor View 30 Pro
84.9%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Nova 9 and Huawei Honor View 30 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2860 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)		 - 4 cores at 1.95 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.86 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 6 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 642L Mali G76 MP16
GPU clock 490 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS - ~896 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type - UFS 2.1
Memory card No No

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nova 9
2962
Honor View 30 Pro +2%
3036
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Nova 9
521706
Honor View 30 Pro +7%
557202
AnTuTu Benchmark Ranking List (133rd and 109th place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10.0
ROM EMUI 12 Magic UI 3

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4300 mAh 4100 mAh
Charge power 66 W 40 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (27 W)
Reverse charging Yes Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (61% in 30 min) Yes (70% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:54 hr 0:45 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Nova 9
12:00 hr
Honor View 30 Pro
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Nova 9
14:14 hr
Honor View 30 Pro
n/a
Talk (3G)
Nova 9
26:51 hr
Honor View 30 Pro
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 40 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 7360 x 4912
Zoom Digital Optical, 3x
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 109°
Lenses 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (40 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX600 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Huawei Honor View 30 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size - 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Active
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 21
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced September 2021 November 2019
Release date September 2021 March 2020
SAR (head) - 1.162 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.47 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, software, and design are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Nova 9. But if the battery life and camera are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Honor View 30 Pro.

