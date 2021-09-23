Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.57-inch Huawei Nova 9 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G) that was released on September 23, 2021, against the Huawei Honor X10, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 820 and came out 17 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.