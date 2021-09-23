Home > Smartphone comparison > Nova 9 vs Honor X10 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.57-inch Huawei Nova 9 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G) that was released on September 23, 2021, against the Huawei Honor X10, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 820 and came out 17 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova 9
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Delivers 35% higher maximum brightness (606 against 450 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • The phone is 1-year and 5-months newer
  • 23% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (521K versus 424K)
  • Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Thinner bezels – 5.2% more screen real estate
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor X10
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nova 9
vs
Honor X10

Display

Type OLED IPS LCD
Size 6.57 inches 6.63 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 392 ppi 397 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 89.9% 84.7%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 -
Max. Brightness
Nova 9 +35%
606 nits
Honor X10
450 nits

Design and build

Height 160 mm (6.3 inches) 163.7 mm (6.44 inches)
Width 73.7 mm (2.9 inches) 76.5 mm (3.01 inches)
Thickness 7.77 mm (0.31 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 175 gramm (6.17 oz) 203 gramm (7.16 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Metal
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Green, Purple Black, Silver, Blue, Orange
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Nova 9 +6%
89.9%
Honor X10
84.7%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Nova 9 and Huawei Honor X10 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G HiSilicon Kirin 820
Max. clock 2400 MHz 2360 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)		 - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.22 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 1 core at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 6 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 642L Mali-G57 MP6
GPU clock 490 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS - ~579 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type - UFS 2.1
Memory card No Nano Memory
Memory card max. size - Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nova 9 +23%
781
Honor X10
635
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nova 9 +22%
2962
Honor X10
2432
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Nova 9 +23%
521706
Honor X10
424587
AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Android Rating (133rd and 190th place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10.0
ROM EMUI 12 Magic UI 3.1

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4300 mAh 4300 mAh
Charge power 66 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes Yes
Fast charging Yes (61% in 30 min) Yes (60% in 45 min)
Full charging time 0:54 hr 1:39 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Nova 9
12:00 hr
Honor X10
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Nova 9
14:14 hr
Honor X10
n/a
Talk (3G)
Nova 9
26:51 hr
Honor X10
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 40 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 7864 x 5200
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (40 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX600 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 17 mm
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length - 24 mm
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Active
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 18 21
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced September 2021 May 2020
Release date September 2021 May 2020
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Nova 9 is definitely a better buy.

