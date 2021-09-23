Huawei Nova 9 vs Honor X10
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.57-inch Huawei Nova 9 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G) that was released on September 23, 2021, against the Huawei Honor X10, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 820 and came out 17 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova 9
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Delivers 35% higher maximum brightness (606 against 450 nits)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- The phone is 1-year and 5-months newer
- 23% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (521K versus 424K)
- Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
- OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- Thinner bezels – 5.2% more screen real estate
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor X10
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Review
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|OLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.57 inches
|6.63 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|20:9
|PPI
|392 ppi
|397 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|90 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|89.9%
|84.7%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|-
Design and build
|Height
|160 mm (6.3 inches)
|163.7 mm (6.44 inches)
|Width
|73.7 mm (2.9 inches)
|76.5 mm (3.01 inches)
|Thickness
|7.77 mm (0.31 inches)
|8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|175 gramm (6.17 oz)
|203 gramm (7.16 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Metal
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Green, Purple
|Black, Silver, Blue, Orange
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
|HiSilicon Kirin 820
|Max. clock
|2400 MHz
|2360 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
|- 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.22 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 1 core at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A76
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 642L
|Mali-G57 MP6
|GPU clock
|490 MHz
|850 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~579 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|-
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|No
|Nano Memory
|Memory card max. size
|-
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Android Rating (133rd and 190th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 10.0
|ROM
|EMUI 12
|Magic UI 3.1
Battery
|Capacity
|4300 mAh
|4300 mAh
|Charge power
|66 W
|22.5 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes
|Yes
|Fast charging
|Yes (61% in 30 min)
|Yes (60% in 45 min)
|Full charging time
|0:54 hr
|1:39 hr
Battery life tests
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|40 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8192 x 6144
|7864 x 5200
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|120°
|Lenses
|4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (40 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX600 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 17 mm
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6528 x 4896
|4920 x 3264
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|-
|24 mm
|Pixel size
|-
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/3"
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Active
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|18
|21
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|September 2021
|May 2020
|Release date
|September 2021
|May 2020
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Nova 9 is definitely a better buy.
