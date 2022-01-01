Huawei Nova 9 vs Mate 40 VS Huawei Nova 9 Huawei Mate 40 Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.57-inch Huawei Nova 9 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G) that was released on September 23, 2021, against the Huawei Mate 40, which is powered by Kirin 9000E 5G and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova 9 Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

The phone is 11-months newer

More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10

Reverse charging feature Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 40 Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom

41% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (737K versus 521K)

Supports wireless charging up to 40W

Optical image stabilization

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz

Stereo speakers

Has a built-in infrared port

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type OLED OLED Size 6.57 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2376 pixels Aspect ratio 19.5:9 18.5:9 PPI 392 ppi 402 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 89.9% 89.3% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display

- DC Dimming Display tests RGB color space 100% - PWM 500 Hz - Response time 2.8 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Max. Brightness Nova 9 +2% 605 nits Mate 40 594 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 160 mm (6.3 inches) 158.6 mm (6.24 inches) Width 73.7 mm (2.9 inches) 72.5 mm (2.85 inches) Thickness 7.77 mm (0.31 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 175 gramm (6.17 oz) 188 gramm (6.63 oz) Waterproof No IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Plastic Metal Colors Black, Blue, Green, Purple White, Black, Silver, Green, Yellow Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Nova 9 +1% 89.9% Mate 40 89.3%

Performance Tests of Huawei Nova 9 and Huawei Mate 40 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Kirin 9000E 5G Max. clock 2400 MHz 3130 MHz CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)

- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78) - 4 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 3 cores at 2.54 GHz: Cortex-A77

- 1 core at 3.13 GHz: Cortex-A77 Lithography process 6 nanometers 5 nanometers Graphics Adreno 642L Mali-G78 MP22 GPU clock 490 MHz 760 MHz FLOPS - ~2137 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 8 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Memory clock 2133 MHz 2750 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type - UFS 3.1 Memory card No Nano Memory Memory card max. size - Up to 256 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Nova 9 779 Mate 40 n/a Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Nova 9 2971 Mate 40 n/a AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Nova 9 521754 Mate 40 +41% 737028 CPU 156658 - GPU 158032 - Memory 87534 - UX 120646 - Total score 521754 737028 3DMark Wild Life Performance Nova 9 2496 Mate 40 +126% 5653 Stability 98% 50% Graphics test 14 FPS 33 FPS Graphics score 2496 5653 PCMark 3.0 score 9693 - AnTuTu Android Results (154th and 45th place) Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 10.0 ROM EMUI 12 EMUI 11 OS size 10 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 4300 mAh 4200 mAh Charge power 66 W 40 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No Yes (40 W) Reverse charging Yes No Fast charging Yes (61% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min) Full charging time 0:54 hr 1:15 hr Battery life tests Web browsing (Wi-Fi) Nova 9 12:00 hr Mate 40 n/a Watching videos (Player) Nova 9 14:14 hr Mate 40 n/a Talk (3G) Nova 9 26:51 hr Mate 40 n/a

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8200 x 6100 Zoom Digital Optical, 3x Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens - 120° Lenses 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 23 mm

- Pixel size: 1.22 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX700 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 85 mm

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- 16 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 17 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Selfie camera Megapixels 32 megapixels 13 megapixels Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4160 x 3120 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.4 Focal length - 18 mm Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No Yes LTE Cat * 18 22 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack No Yes FM radio No No Dolby Atmos No Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Nova 9 90.5 dB Mate 40 n/a

Other Category Mid-range Flagship Announced September 2021 October 2020 Release date September 2021 November 2020 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Mate 40 is definitely a better buy.