Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.57-inch Huawei Nova 9 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G) that was released on September 23, 2021, against the Huawei Mate 40, which is powered by Kirin 9000E 5G and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova 9
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • The phone is 11-months newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Reverse charging feature
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 40
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • 41% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (737K versus 521K)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 40W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • Stereo speakers
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Nova 9
86
Mate 40
78
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Nova 9
66
Mate 40
85
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Nova 9
75
Mate 40
85
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Nova 9
74
Mate 40
79
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Nova 9
86
Mate 40
93
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Nova 9
75
Mate 40
82

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nova 9
vs
Mate 40

Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 6.57 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2376 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 18.5:9
PPI 392 ppi 402 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 89.9% 89.3%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 100% -
PWM 500 Hz -
Response time 2.8 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Nova 9 +2%
605 nits
Mate 40
594 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 160 mm (6.3 inches) 158.6 mm (6.24 inches)
Width 73.7 mm (2.9 inches) 72.5 mm (2.85 inches)
Thickness 7.77 mm (0.31 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 175 gramm (6.17 oz) 188 gramm (6.63 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Green, Purple White, Black, Silver, Green, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Nova 9 +1%
89.9%
Mate 40
89.3%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Nova 9 and Huawei Mate 40 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Kirin 9000E 5G
Max. clock 2400 MHz 3130 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)		 - 4 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.54 GHz: Cortex-A77
- 1 core at 3.13 GHz: Cortex-A77
Lithography process 6 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 642L Mali-G78 MP22
GPU clock 490 MHz 760 MHz
FLOPS - ~2137 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2750 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type - UFS 3.1
Memory card No Nano Memory
Memory card max. size - Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nova 9
779
Mate 40
n/a
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nova 9
2971
Mate 40
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Nova 9
521754
Mate 40 +41%
737028
CPU 156658 -
GPU 158032 -
Memory 87534 -
UX 120646 -
Total score 521754 737028
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Nova 9
2496
Mate 40 +126%
5653
Stability 98% 50%
Graphics test 14 FPS 33 FPS
Graphics score 2496 5653
PCMark 3.0 score 9693 -
AnTuTu Android Results (154th and 45th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10.0
ROM EMUI 12 EMUI 11
OS size 10 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4300 mAh 4200 mAh
Charge power 66 W 40 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (40 W)
Reverse charging Yes No
Fast charging Yes (61% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:54 hr 1:15 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Nova 9
12:00 hr
Mate 40
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Nova 9
14:14 hr
Mate 40
n/a
Talk (3G)
Nova 9
26:51 hr
Mate 40
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8200 x 6100
Zoom Digital Optical, 3x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX700 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 85 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4160 x 3120
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.4
Focal length - 18 mm
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 18 22
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Nova 9
90.5 dB
Mate 40
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced September 2021 October 2020
Release date September 2021 November 2020
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Mate 40 is definitely a better buy.

