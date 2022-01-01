Home > Smartphone comparison > Nova 9 vs Mate 40 Pro – which one to choose?

Huawei Nova 9 vs Mate 40 Pro

Huawei Nova 9
Huawei Mate 40 Pro

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.57-inch Huawei Nova 9 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G) that was released on September 23, 2021, against the Huawei Mate 40 Pro, which is powered by Kirin 9000 5G and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova 9
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • The phone is 11-months newer
  • Weighs 37 grams less
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 40 Pro
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • 47% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (761K versus 519K)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 50W
  • Delivers 33% higher maximum brightness (803 against 603 nits)
  • Slow-motion recording at 3840FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • Stereo speakers
  • 13% higher pixel density (441 vs 392 PPI)
  • Ready for eSIM technology
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nova 9
vs
Mate 40 Pro

Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 6.57 inches 6.76 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1344 x 2772 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 392 ppi 441 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 89.9% 94.1%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 100% 97.5%
PWM 500 Hz 367 Hz
Response time 2.8 ms 3 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Nova 9
603 nits
Mate 40 Pro +33%
803 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 160 mm (6.3 inches) 162.9 mm (6.41 inches)
Width 73.7 mm (2.9 inches) 75.5 mm (2.97 inches)
Thickness 7.77 mm (0.31 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 175 gramm (6.17 oz) 212 gramm (7.48 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Green, Purple Black, Silver
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Nova 9
89.9%
Mate 40 Pro +5%
94.1%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Nova 9 and Huawei Mate 40 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Kirin 9000 5G
Max. clock 2400 MHz 3130 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)		 - 4 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.54 GHz: Cortex-A77
- 1 core at 3.13 GHz: Cortex-A77
Lithography process 6 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 642L Mali-G78 MP24
GPU clock 490 MHz -
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2750 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card No Nano Memory
Memory card max. size - Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nova 9
785
Mate 40 Pro +17%
916
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nova 9
2962
Mate 40 Pro +10%
3256
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Nova 9
519282
Mate 40 Pro +47%
761523
CPU 156658 194527
GPU 158032 280796
Memory 87534 146761
UX 120646 140303
Total score 519282 761523
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Nova 9
2496
Mate 40 Pro +132%
5800
Stability 98% 49%
Graphics test 14 FPS 34 FPS
Graphics score 2496 5800
PCMark 3.0 score 9714 -
AnTuTu 9 Phone Scores (185th and 67th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10.0
ROM EMUI 12 EMUI 11
OS size 10 GB 18.2 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4300 mAh 4400 mAh
Charge power 66 W 66 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (50 W)
Reverse charging Yes Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (61% in 30 min) Yes, HUAWEI SuperCharge (87% in 30 min)
Full charging time 0:54 hr 0:45 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 08:44 hr 09:10 hr
Watching video 11:27 hr 13:28 hr
Gaming 04:55 hr 04:51 hr
Standby 93 hr 75 hr
General battery life
Nova 9 +1%
26:35 hr
Mate 40 Pro
26:25 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8200 x 6100
Zoom Digital Optical, 5x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 3840 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (50 MP + 12 MP + 20 MP + 0 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX700 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 20 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 18 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Huawei Mate 40 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 4160 x 3120
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.4
Focal length - 18 mm
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 18 22
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Nova 9 +3%
90.5 dB
Mate 40 Pro
87.5 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced September 2021 October 2020
Release date September 2021 November 2020
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, battery life, camera, connectivity, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Mate 40 Pro. But if the software is more of a priority – go for the Huawei Nova 9.

