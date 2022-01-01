Huawei Nova 9 vs Nova 10 Pro
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.57-inch Huawei Nova 9 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G) that was released on September 23, 2021, against the Huawei Nova 10 Pro, which is powered by the same chip and came out 9 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova 9
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Weighs 16 grams less
Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova 10 Pro
- Shows 11% longer battery life (29:32 vs 26:35 hours)
- Delivers 29% higher peak brightness (779 against 603 nits)
- 11% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (523K versus 473K)
- Stereo speakers
- Faster storage type - UFS 3.1 versus UFS 2.1
- The phone is 9-months newer
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
84
91
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
62
68
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
70
75
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
62
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
86
86
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
73
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|OLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.57 inches
|6.78 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|1200 x 2652 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|-
|PPI
|392 ppi
|429 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|430 nits
|550 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|600 nits
|800 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|89.9%
|91.1%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|100%
|-
|PWM
|500 Hz
|-
|Response time
|2.8 ms
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|160 mm (6.3 inches)
|164.24 mm (6.47 inches)
|Width
|73.7 mm (2.9 inches)
|74.45 mm (2.93 inches)
|Thickness
|7.77 mm (0.31 inches)
|7.88 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|175 gramm (6.17 oz)
|191 gramm (6.74 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Green, Purple
|Black, Silver, Green, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
|Max. clock
|2400 MHz
|2400 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 642L
|Adreno 642L
|GPU clock
|490 MHz
|490 MHz
|RAM size
|8 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|No
|No
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
783
782
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nova 9 +7%
2968
2776
|CPU
|143895
|-
|GPU
|138738
|-
|Memory
|84375
|-
|UX
|106140
|-
|Total score
|473059
|523912
|Stability
|98%
|-
|Graphics test
|14 FPS
|-
|Graphics score
|2494
|-
|PCMark 3.0 score
|9713
|-
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android
|ROM
|EMUI 12
|HarmonyOS 2.0
|OS size
|10 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|4300 mAh
|4500 mAh
|Charge power
|66 W
|100 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes
|Yes
|Fast charging
|Yes (61% in 30 min)
|Yes (80% in 10 min)
|Full charging time
|0:54 hr
|0:26 hr
|Web browsing
|08:44 hr
|10:37 hr
|Watching video
|11:27 hr
|12:24 hr
|Gaming
|04:56 hr
|05:22 hr
|Standby
|93 hr
|96 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8192 x 6144
|8960 x 6720
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|112°
|Lenses
|4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Phase autofocus
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6528 x 4896
|-
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|-
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|18
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|-
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|September 2021
|July 2022
|Release date
|September 2021
|July 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the software, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Nova 9. But if the display, performance, battery life, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Nova 10 Pro.
