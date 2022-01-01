Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.57-inch Huawei Nova 9 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G) that was released on September 23, 2021, against the Huawei Nova 10 SE, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680G and came out 13 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.