Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.57-inch Huawei Nova 9 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G) that was released on September 23, 2021, against the Huawei Nova 11, which is powered by the same chip and came out 19 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova 9
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova 11
  • The phone is 1-year and 7-months newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 11
  • Stereo speakers
  • 28% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1011 and 789 points

Review

Evaluation of Huawei Nova 9 and Nova 11 crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Nova 9
77
Nova 11
87
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Nova 9
76
Nova 11
65
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Nova 9
49
Nova 11
50
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Nova 9
43
Nova 11
83
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Nova 9
64
Nova 11
83*
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Nova 9
78
Nova 11
78
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Nova 9
65
Nova 11
71*
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Display:
Camera:
Performance:
Gaming:
Battery Life:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Value for money

You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
VS
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nova 9
vs
Nova 11

Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 6.57 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1084 x 2412 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 392 ppi 391 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 430 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 600 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 89.9% 91.4%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 100% -
PWM 500 Hz -
Response time 2.8 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Nova 9
610 nits
Nova 11
n/a
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 160 mm (6.3 inches) 161.29 mm (6.35 inches)
Width 73.7 mm (2.9 inches) 74.96 mm (2.95 inches)
Thickness 7.77 mm (0.31 inches) 6.88 mm (0.27 inches)
Weight 175 g (6.17 oz) 168 g (5.93 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Green, Purple White, Black, Gold, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-display Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Nova 9
89.9%
Nova 11 +2%
91.4%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Nova 9 and Huawei Nova 11 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
Max clock 2400 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 642L Adreno 642L
GPU clock 490 MHz 490 MHz
FLOPS ~753 GFLOPS ~753 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nova 9
789
Nova 11 +28%
1011
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nova 9 +23%
2985
Nova 11
2431
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Nova 9
512136
Nova 11 +2%
523581
CPU 154293 157375
GPU 159455 1711499
Memory 85585 96225
UX 111919 83714
Total score 512136 523581
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Nova 9
2491
Nova 11
n/a
Max surface temperature 37.4 °C -
Stability 98% -
Graphics test 14 FPS -
Graphics score 2491 -
Web score 6637 -
Video editing 5971 -
Photo editing 20480 -
Data manipulation 8298 -
Writing score 12876 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 -
Memory card No No

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 13
ROM EMUI 12 EMUI 13
OS size 10 GB -

Battery

Capacity 4300 mAh 4500 mAh
Max charge power 66 W 66 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging Yes Yes
Fast charging Yes (61% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 13 min)
Full charging time 0:54 hr 0:32 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 08:44 hr -
Watching video 11:27 hr -
Gaming 04:56 hr -
Standby 93 hr -
General battery life
Nova 9
26:35 hr
Nova 11
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 112°
Lenses 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (50 MP + 8 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 32 megapixels 60 megapixels
Image resolution 6528 x 4896 8960 x 6720
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.4
Pixel size - 0.61 microns
Sensor type CMOS PureCel
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 18
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max loudness
Nova 9
90.5 dB
Nova 11
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced September 2021 April 2023
Release date September 2021 April 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 66 W Yes, 66 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Nova 11 is definitely a better buy.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
