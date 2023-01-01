Huawei Nova 9 vs Nova 11
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.57-inch Huawei Nova 9 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G) that was released on September 23, 2021, against the Huawei Nova 11, which is powered by the same chip and came out 19 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova 9
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova 11
- The phone is 1-year and 7-months newer
- More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 11
- Stereo speakers
- 28% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1011 and 789 points
Review
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|OLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.57 inches
|6.7 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|1084 x 2412 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|20:9
|PPI
|392 ppi
|391 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|No
|Max rated brightness
|430 nits
|500 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|600 nits
|-
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|89.9%
|91.4%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|100%
|-
|PWM
|500 Hz
|-
|Response time
|2.8 ms
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|160 mm (6.3 inches)
|161.29 mm (6.35 inches)
|Width
|73.7 mm (2.9 inches)
|74.96 mm (2.95 inches)
|Thickness
|7.77 mm (0.31 inches)
|6.88 mm (0.27 inches)
|Weight
|175 g (6.17 oz)
|168 g (5.93 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Green, Purple
|White, Black, Gold, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in-display
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
|Max clock
|2400 MHz
|2400 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 642L
|Adreno 642L
|GPU clock
|490 MHz
|490 MHz
|FLOPS
|~753 GFLOPS
|~753 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
|CPU
|154293
|157375
|GPU
|159455
|1711499
|Memory
|85585
|96225
|UX
|111919
|83714
|Total score
|512136
|523581
|Max surface temperature
|37.4 °C
|-
|Stability
|98%
|-
|Graphics test
|14 FPS
|-
|Graphics score
|2491
|-
|Web score
|6637
|-
|Video editing
|5971
|-
|Photo editing
|20480
|-
|Data manipulation
|8298
|-
|Writing score
|12876
|-
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Memory
|RAM size
|8 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128, 256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|-
|Memory card
|No
|No
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 13
|ROM
|EMUI 12
|EMUI 13
|OS size
|10 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|4300 mAh
|4500 mAh
|Max charge power
|66 W
|66 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes
|Yes
|Fast charging
|Yes (61% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 13 min)
|Full charging time
|0:54 hr
|0:32 hr
|Web browsing
|08:44 hr
|-
|Watching video
|11:27 hr
|-
|Gaming
|04:56 hr
|-
|Standby
|93 hr
|-
Camera
|Matrix
|50 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8192 x 6144
|8192 x 6144
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|112°
|Lenses
|4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (50 MP + 8 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|32 megapixels
|60 megapixels
|Image resolution
|6528 x 4896
|8960 x 6720
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.4
|Pixel size
|-
|0.61 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|PureCel
|Sensor size
|-
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|18
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|No
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|September 2021
|April 2023
|Release date
|September 2021
|April 2023
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Bundled charger
|Yes, 66 W
|Yes, 66 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Nova 11 is definitely a better buy.
