Huawei Nova Y61 vs Honor X7 VS Huawei Nova Y61 Huawei Honor X7 Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.52-inch Huawei Nova Y61 (with HiSilicon Kirin 710A) that was released on November 1, 2022, against the Huawei Honor X7, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova Y61 More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11 The phone is 7-months newer Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor X7 Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks

Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 680

More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 680 19% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (247K versus 207K)

19% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (247K versus 207K) Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens 2.2x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 380 and 172 points

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Huawei Nova Y61 Price Huawei Honor X7 Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.52 inches 6.74 inches Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 269 ppi 260 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz Max rated brightness 450 nits 450 nits HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 82.4% 84.8%

Design and build Height 164.28 mm (6.47 inches) 167.59 mm (6.6 inches) Width 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) 77.19 mm (3.04 inches) Thickness 8.94 mm (0.35 inches) 8.62 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 188 g (6.63 oz) 198 g (6.98 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Blue, Green Silver, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Nova Y61 82.4% Honor X7 +3% 84.8%

Performance Tests of Huawei Nova Y61 and Huawei Honor X7 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 710A Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 Max. clock 2200 MHz 2400 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53

- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A73 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)

- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73) Lithography process 12 nanometers 6 nanometers Graphics Mali-G51 MP4 Adreno 610 GPU clock 1000 MHz 1114 MHz FLOPS ~83.2 GFLOPS - Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Nova Y61 172 Honor X7 +121% 380 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Nova Y61 985 Honor X7 +64% 1620 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Nova Y61 207216 Honor X7 +19% 247605 CPU 58875 83118 GPU 40728 37867 Memory 48545 69086 UX 57210 57097 Total score 207216 247605 3DMark Wild Life Performance Nova Y61 n/a Honor X7 444 PCMark 3.0 score - 7866 Sources: 3DMark [3] Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 4, 6 GB 4, 6 GB Memory type - LPDDR4X Memory clock - 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64 GB 128 GB Storage type - eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 12 Android 11 ROM EMUI 12 Magic UI 4.2

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 22.5 W 22.5 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (47% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 50 min) Full charging time 1:45 hr 2:30 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 48 megapixels Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8000 x 6000 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion No No Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 5 megapixels 8 megapixels Image resolution 2592 x 1944 3264 x 2448 Aperture f/2.2 f/2.0 Sensor type - CMOS Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No Yes LTE Cat * 7 12 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio No No Dolby Atmos No No

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced November 2022 March 2022 Release date November 2022 April 2022 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Honor X7 is definitely a better buy.