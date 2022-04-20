Home > Smartphone comparison > Nova Y70 vs Honor X7 – which one to choose?

Huawei Nova Y70 vs Honor X7

Хуавей Нова Y70
VS
Хуавей Хонор X7
Huawei Nova Y70
Huawei Honor X7

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.75-inch Huawei Nova Y70 (with HiSilicon Kirin 710A) that was released on April 20, 2022, against the Huawei Honor X7, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 and came out 1 month before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova Y70
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor X7
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 680
  • 21% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (245K versus 201K)
  • 27% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 374 and 294 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nova Y70
vs
Honor X7

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.75 inches 6.74 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 260 ppi 260 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
Max rated brightness 450 nits 450 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.1% 84.8%
Display features - DCI-P3 -

Design and build

Height 168.3 mm (6.63 inches) 167.59 mm (6.6 inches)
Width 77.7 mm (3.06 inches) 77.19 mm (3.04 inches)
Thickness 8.98 mm (0.35 inches) 8.62 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 199 gramm (7.02 oz) 198 gramm (6.98 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Nova Y70
84.1%
Honor X7 +1%
84.8%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Nova Y70 and Huawei Honor X7 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 710A Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)
L3 cache 1 MB -
Lithography process 12 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G51 MP4 Adreno 610
GPU clock 650 MHz 1114 MHz
FLOPS ~225 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type - eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nova Y70
294
Honor X7 +27%
374
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nova Y70
1390
Honor X7 +16%
1606
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Nova Y70
201909
Honor X7 +21%
245278
CPU 62828 83118
GPU 32042 37867
Memory 55674 69086
UX 52410 57097
Total score 201909 245278
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 11
ROM EMUI 12 Magic UI 4.2

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 6000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 22.5 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 50 min) Yes (50% in 50 min)
Full charging time 2:30 hr 2:30 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion - No
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 12 12
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced April 2022 March 2022
Release date May 2022 April 2022
Sensors - Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Honor X7. But if the camera is more of a priority – go for the Huawei Nova Y70.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

