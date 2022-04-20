Home > Smartphone comparison > Nova Y70 vs Nova 8i – which one to choose?

Huawei Nova Y70 vs Nova 8i

Хуавей Нова Y70
VS
Хуавей Нова 8i
Huawei Nova Y70
Huawei Nova 8i

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.75-inch Huawei Nova Y70 (with HiSilicon Kirin 710A) that was released on April 20, 2022, against the Huawei Nova 8i, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 and came out 10 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova Y70
  • Comes with 1700 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 4300 mAh
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • The phone is 10-months newer
Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova 8i
  • 50% higher pixel density (391 vs 260 PPI)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Thinner bezels – 5.3% more screen real estate
  • 12% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 329 and 294 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nova Y70
vs
Nova 8i

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.75 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 1080 x 2376 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 260 ppi 391 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 450 nits 500 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.1% 89.4%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3

Design and build

Height 168.3 mm (6.63 inches) 161.9 mm (6.37 inches)
Width 77.7 mm (3.06 inches) 74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 8.98 mm (0.35 inches) 8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 199 gramm (7.02 oz) 190 gramm (6.7 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue Black, Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Nova Y70
84.1%
Nova 8i +6%
89.4%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Nova Y70 and Huawei Nova 8i in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 710A Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
L3 cache 1 MB -
Lithography process 12 nanometers 11 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G51 MP4 Adreno 610
GPU clock 650 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~225 GFLOPS ~272 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock - 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type - UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nova Y70
294
Nova 8i +12%
329
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nova Y70 +4%
1390
Nova 8i
1340
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Nova Y70 +4%
201909
Nova 8i
193381
CPU 62828 62616
GPU 32042 39860
Memory 55674 43274
UX 52410 49023
Total score 201909 193381
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Nova Y70
n/a
Nova 8i
373
PCMark 3.0 score - 5376
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 10
ROM EMUI 12 EMUI 11

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 6000 mAh 4300 mAh
Charge power 22.5 W 66 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 50 min) Yes (60% in 19 min)
Full charging time 2:30 hr 0:40 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 12 13
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced April 2022 July 2021
Release date May 2022 July 2021
Sensors - Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Nova 8i. But if the software and battery life are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Nova Y70.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Promotion
