Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.75-inch Huawei Nova Y70 (with HiSilicon Kirin 710A) that was released on April 20, 2022, against the Huawei Nova 8i, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 and came out 10 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.