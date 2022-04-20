Home > Smartphone comparison > Nova Y70 vs Nova Y61 – which one to choose?

Huawei Nova Y70 vs Nova Y61

Хуавей Нова Y70
VS
Хуавей Нова Y61
Huawei Nova Y70
Huawei Nova Y61

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.75-inch Huawei Nova Y70 (with HiSilicon Kirin 710A) that was released on April 20, 2022, against the Huawei Nova Y61, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova Y70
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5000 mAh
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • 74% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 297 and 171 points
Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova Y61
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • The phone is 6-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nova Y70
vs
Nova Y61

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.75 inches 6.52 inches
Resolution 720 x 1600 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 260 ppi 269 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 450 nits 450 nits
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.1% 82.4%
Display features - DCI-P3 -

Design and build

Height 168.3 mm (6.63 inches) 164.28 mm (6.47 inches)
Width 77.7 mm (3.06 inches) 75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.98 mm (0.35 inches) 8.94 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 199 gramm (7.02 oz) 188 gramm (6.63 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Blue Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Nova Y70 +2%
84.1%
Nova Y61
82.4%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Nova Y70 and Huawei Nova Y61 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 710A MediaTek Helio P35
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
L3 cache 1 MB -
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G51 MP4 IMG PowerVR GE8320
GPU clock 650 MHz 680 MHz
FLOPS ~225 GFLOPS ~44.8 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64 GB
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nova Y70 +74%
297
Nova Y61
171
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nova Y70 +42%
1401
Nova Y61
985
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Nova Y70
203323
Nova Y61 +1%
205640
CPU 62828 58875
GPU 32042 40728
Memory 55674 48545
UX 52410 57210
Total score 203323 205640
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11) Android 12
ROM EMUI 12 EMUI 12

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 6000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 22.5 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 50 min) Yes (47% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:30 hr 1:45 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion - No
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
-
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 2592 x 1944
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Sensor type CMOS -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Depends on the region Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 12 7
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced April 2022 November 2022
Release date May 2022 November 2022
Sensors - Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, battery life, and camera are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Nova Y70. But if the software is more of a priority – go for the Huawei Nova Y61.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Nova Y70 and Redmi Note 11
2. Nova Y70 and Galaxy A32
3. Nova Y70 and P Smart 2021
4. Nova Y70 and Nova 9 SE
5. Nova Y70 and Nova Y90
6. Nova Y61 and Galaxy A32
7. Nova Y61 and Redmi 10C

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish