Huawei Nova Y90 vs Nova Y61 VS Huawei Nova Y90 Huawei Nova Y61 Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.7-inch Huawei Nova Y90 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680) that was released on June 23, 2022, against the Huawei Nova Y61, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710A and came out 4 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.7 inches 6.52 inches Resolution 1080 x 2388 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels Aspect ratio - 20:9 PPI 391 ppi 269 ppi Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz Max rated brightness 500 nits 450 nits HDR support No No Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 89.1% 82.4% Display features - DCI-P3 -

Design and build Height 163.3 mm (6.43 inches) 164.28 mm (6.47 inches) Width 74.7 mm (2.94 inches) 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.94 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 195 g (6.88 oz) 188 g (6.63 oz) Waterproof No No Rear material Plastic Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors White, Black, Blue, Green Black, Blue, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Nova Y90 +8% 89.1% Nova Y61 82.4%

Performance Tests of Huawei Nova Y90 and Huawei Nova Y61 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 HiSilicon Kirin 710A Max. clock 2400 MHz 2200 MHz CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4) Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)

- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73) - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53

- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A73 Lithography process 6 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Adreno 610 Mali-G51 MP4 GPU clock 1114 MHz 1000 MHz FLOPS - ~83.2 GFLOPS Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Nova Y90 +123% 383 Nova Y61 172 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Nova Y90 +69% 1660 Nova Y61 985 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Nova Y90 +8% 223438 Nova Y61 207216 CPU 52536 58875 GPU 50648 40728 Memory 61538 48545 UX 58026 57210 Total score 223438 207216 Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory RAM RAM size 4, 6, 8 GB 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X - Memory clock 2133 MHz - Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB 64 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 - Memory card No MicroSD Memory card max. size - Up to 512 GB

Software Operating system Android Android 12 ROM EMUI 12 EMUI 12

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 40 W 22.5 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (47% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:28 hr 1:45 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8192 x 6144 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording No No 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion - No Lenses 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 50 MP - Aperture: f/1.8 - Pixel size: 0.7 micron - Phase autofocus Macro lens - 2 MP - Aperture: f/2.4 Depth lens - 2 MP - Aperture: f/2.4

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels 5 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 2592 x 1944 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2 Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5.1 Bluetooth features LE LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 18 7 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio No No Dolby Atmos No No

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced June 2022 November 2022 Release date July 2022 November 2022 Sensors - Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Nova Y90 is definitely a better buy.