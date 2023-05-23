Home > Smartphone comparison > Nova Y91 vs Nova 10 SE – which one to choose?

Huawei Nova Y91 vs Nova 10 SE

61 out of 100
Huawei Nova Y91
VS
59 out of 100
Huawei Nova 10 SE
Huawei Nova Y91
Huawei Nova 10 SE

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.95-inch Huawei Nova Y91 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680) that was released on May 23, 2023, against the Huawei Nova 10 SE, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680G and came out 8 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova Y91
  • Comes with 2500 mAh larger battery capacity: 7000 vs 4500 mAh
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • The phone is 8-months newer
Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova 10 SE
  • Supports higher wattage charging (66W versus 22.5W)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Weighs 30 grams less

Review

Evaluation of Huawei Nova Y91 and Nova 10 SE crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Adjust priorities
Feature
Priority (Weight)
Display:
Camera:
Performance:
Gaming:
Battery Life:
Connectivity:
The higher the priority, the more it will affect the final NanoReview score.

Value for money

You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
VS
Promotion

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nova Y91
vs
Nova 10 SE

Display

Type IPS LCD OLED
Size 6.95 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2376 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.89:9 20:9
PPI 376 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 90 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 500 nits 500 nits
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.6% 87.6%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display

Design and build

Height 171.6 mm (6.76 inches) 162.39 mm (6.39 inches)
Width 79.9 mm (3.15 inches) 75.47 mm (2.97 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 7.39 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 214 g (7.55 oz) 184 g (6.49 oz)
Waterproof Yes No
Rear material - Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Silver Black, Silver, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Nova Y91
85.6%
Nova 10 SE +2%
87.6%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Nova Y91 and Huawei Nova 10 SE in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 Qualcomm Snapdragon 680G
Max clock 2400 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Adreno 610
GPU clock 950 MHz 950 MHz
FLOPS ~243 GFLOPS ~243 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nova Y91 +2%
371
Nova 10 SE
362
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nova Y91 +6%
1553
Nova 10 SE
1471
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Nova Y91
263692
Nova 10 SE +1%
266571
CPU - 78358
GPU - 51231
Memory - 74390
UX - 60484
Total score 263692 266571
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 -
Memory card MicroSD No

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 12
ROM EMUI 13 EMUI 12

Battery

Capacity 7000 mAh 4500 mAh
Max charge power 22.5 W 66 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes Yes

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 12000 x 9000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Angle of widest lens - 112°
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 2 MP) 3 (108 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Sensor type CMOS -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* - Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No -

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced May 2023 October 2022
Release date June 2023 October 2022
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 22 W Yes, 66 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, gaming, software, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Nova Y91. But if the display and camera are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Nova 10 SE.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Huawei Nova Y91 and P30 Pro
2. Huawei Nova Y91 and Nova Y90
3. Huawei Nova Y91 and Samsung Galaxy A54 5G
4. Huawei Nova Y91 and Samsung Galaxy A34 5G
5. Huawei Nova Y91 and Nova 9
6. Huawei Nova Y91 and P60 Pro
7. Huawei Nova Y91 and Xiaomi Redmi Note 12
8. Huawei Nova Y91 and Nova 10
9. Huawei Nova 10 SE and Nova 10
10. Huawei Nova 10 SE and Nova 9
Compare other phones (1100+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
EnglishРусский