Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.95-inch Huawei Nova Y91 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 680) that was released on May 23, 2023, against the Huawei Nova 9, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G and came out 20 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova Y91
  • Comes with 2700 mAh larger battery capacity: 7000 vs 4300 mAh
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card
  • Has a 0.38 inch larger screen size
  • The phone is 1-year and 8-months newer
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 11
  • Stereo speakers
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1
Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova 9
  • 94% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (512K versus 263K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Supports higher wattage charging (66W versus 22.5W)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Evaluation of Huawei Nova Y91 and Nova 9 crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Nova Y91
46*
Nova 9
43
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Nova Y91
86*
Nova 9
64
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Nova Y91
61*
Nova 9
65
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Nova Y91
vs
Nova 9

Display

Type IPS LCD OLED
Size 6.95 inches 6.57 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2376 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.89:9 19.5:9
PPI 376 ppi 392 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 500 nits 430 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 600 nits
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.6% 89.9%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space - 100%
PWM - 500 Hz
Response time - 2.8 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Nova Y91
n/a
Nova 9
610 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 171.6 mm (6.76 inches) 160 mm (6.3 inches)
Width 79.9 mm (3.15 inches) 73.7 mm (2.9 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 7.77 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 214 g (7.55 oz) 175 g (6.17 oz)
Waterproof Yes No
Rear material - Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Silver Black, Blue, Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Nova Y91
85.6%
Nova 9 +5%
89.9%

Performance

Tests of Huawei Nova Y91 and Huawei Nova 9 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
Max clock 2400 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 610 Adreno 642L
GPU clock 950 MHz 490 MHz
FLOPS ~243 GFLOPS ~753 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Nova Y91
371
Nova 9 +113%
789
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Nova Y91
1553
Nova 9 +92%
2985
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Nova Y91
263692
Nova 9 +94%
512136
CPU - 154293
GPU - 159455
Memory - 85585
UX - 111919
Total score 263692 512136
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Nova Y91
n/a
Nova 9
2491
Max surface temperature - 37.4 °C
Stability - 98%
Graphics test - 14 FPS
Graphics score - 2491
Web score - 6637
Video editing - 5971
Photo editing - 20480
Data manipulation - 8298
Writing score - 12876
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 6, 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 11
ROM EMUI 13 EMUI 12
OS size - 10 GB

Battery

Capacity 7000 mAh 4300 mAh
Max charge power 22.5 W 66 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes Yes (61% in 30 min)
Full charging time - 0:54 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 08:44 hr
Watching video - 11:27 hr
Gaming - 04:56 hr
Standby - 93 hr
General battery life
Nova Y91
n/a
Nova 9
26:35 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 50 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8192 x 6144 8192 x 6144
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 960 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (50 MP + 2 MP) 4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* - Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 18
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack No No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max loudness
Nova Y91
n/a
Nova 9
90.5 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced May 2023 September 2021
Release date June 2023 September 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Yes, 22 W Yes, 66 W
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, camera, performance, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Huawei Nova 9. But if the gaming, software, battery life, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Nova Y91.

