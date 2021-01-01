Home > Smartphone comparison > P Smart (2019) vs Honor 10 Lite – which one to choose?

Huawei P Smart (2019) vs Honor 10 Lite

Huawei P Smart (2019)
VS
Huawei Honor 10 Lite

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.21-inch Huawei P Smart (2019) (with HiSilicon Kirin 710) that was released on December 1, 2018, against the Huawei Honor 10 Lite, which is powered by the same chip. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei P Smart (2019)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 10 Lite
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
P Smart (2019)
vs
Honor 10 Lite

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.21 inches 6.21 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 415 ppi 415 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 83.37% 83.1%
Display tests
RGB color space 98% 98.6%
PWM Not detected Not detected
Response time 39 ms 38.2 ms
Contrast 1309:1 805:1
Max. Brightness
P Smart (2019)
435 nits
Honor 10 Lite +1%
441 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 155.2 mm (6.11 inches) 154.8 mm (6.09 inches)
Width 73.4 mm (2.89 inches) 73.6 mm (2.9 inches)
Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 160 gramm (5.64 oz) 162 gramm (5.71 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue White, Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio

Performance

Tests of Huawei P Smart (2019) and Huawei Honor 10 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 710 HiSilicon Kirin 710
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G51 Mali-G51
GPU clock 1000 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~225 GFLOPS ~225 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4
Memory clock 1666 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
P Smart (2019) +3%
152985
Honor 10 Lite
148044

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 Android 9.0
ROM EMUI 9 EMUI 9
OS size 9 GB 9 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3400 mAh 3400 mAh
Charge power 10 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 2:04 hr 2:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
P Smart (2019)
10:06 hr
Honor 10 Lite +3%
10:37 hr
Watching videos (Player)
P Smart (2019)
11:11 hr
Honor 10 Lite
11:15 hr
Talk (3G)
P Smart (2019)
24:45 hr
Honor 10 Lite +15%
28:16 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion No 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 2 MP) 2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 5632 x 4224
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size - 0.9 microns
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 6 12
5G support - No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
P Smart (2019) +2%
87 dB
Honor 10 Lite
85 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced December 2018 November 2018
Release date December 2018 February 2019
Launch price ~ 185 USD ~ 187 USD
SAR (head) 0.83 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance is more important to you, then choose the Huawei Honor 10 Lite. But if the connectivity is more of a priority – go for the Huawei P Smart (2019).

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
15 (48.4%)
16 (51.6%)
Total votes: 31

