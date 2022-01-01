Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.21-inch Huawei P Smart (2019) (with HiSilicon Kirin 710) that was released on December 1, 2018, against the Huawei Honor 7C, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 and came out 9 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.