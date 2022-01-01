Home > Smartphone comparison > P Smart (2019) vs Honor 7C – which one to choose?

Huawei P Smart (2019) vs Honor 7C

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.21-inch Huawei P Smart (2019) (with HiSilicon Kirin 710) that was released on December 1, 2018, against the Huawei Honor 7C, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 and came out 9 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei P Smart (2019)
  • 54% higher pixel density (415 vs 269 PPI)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4 1666 MHz
  • Comes with 400 mAh larger battery capacity: 3400 vs 3000 mAh
  • Delivers 9% higher maximum brightness (433 against 399 nits)
  • More recent OS version: Android 9 versus 8
  • Thinner bezels – 6.86% more screen real estate

Review

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
P Smart (2019)
vs
Honor 7C

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.21 inches 5.99 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 720 x 1440 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 18:9
PPI 415 ppi 269 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.37% 76.51%
Display tests
RGB color space 98% -
PWM Not detected 3086 Hz
Response time 39 ms 40.6 ms
Contrast 1309:1 643:1
Max. Brightness
P Smart (2019) +9%
433 nits
Honor 7C
399 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 155.2 mm (6.11 inches) 158.3 mm (6.23 inches)
Width 73.4 mm (2.89 inches) 76.7 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 160 gramm (5.64 oz) 164 gramm (5.78 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Metal
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Blue Black, Gold, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
P Smart (2019) +9%
83.37%
Honor 7C
76.51%

Performance

Tests of Huawei P Smart (2019) and Huawei Honor 7C in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 710 Qualcomm Snapdragon 450
Max. clock 2200 MHz 1800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (8)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 8 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
L3 cache 1 MB -
Lithography process 12 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G51 MP4 Adreno 506
GPU clock 1000 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~225 GFLOPS ~124 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR3
Memory clock 1666 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.0
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
CPU 56217 -
GPU 27733 -
Memory 27233 -
UX 49479 -
Total score 160233 -
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 83% -
Graphics test 3 FPS -
Graphics score 506 -
PCMark 3.0 score 6277 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Software

Operating system Android 9.0 Android 8.0
ROM EMUI 9 EMUI 8
OS size 9 GB 6 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3400 mAh 3000 mAh
Charge power 10 W 5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 2:04 hr 2:53 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 06:44 hr -
Watching video 07:57 hr -
Gaming 04:07 hr -
Standby 76 hr -
General battery life
P Smart (2019)
20:33 hr
Honor 7C
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No No
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 2 MP) 2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length - 23 mm
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 6 4
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
P Smart (2019)
87 dB
Honor 7C
87.3 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced December 2018 March 2018
Release date December 2018 May 2018
SAR (head) 0.83 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, software, camera, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Huawei P Smart (2019). But if the performance is more of a priority – go for the Huawei Honor 7C.

