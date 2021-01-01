Huawei P Smart (2019) vs Honor 8A
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.21-inch Huawei P Smart (2019) (with HiSilicon Kirin 710) that was released on December 1, 2018, against the Huawei Honor 8A, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Huawei P Smart (2019)
- 47% higher pixel density (415 vs 282 PPI)
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4 1666 MHz
- Comes with 380 mAh larger battery capacity: 3400 vs 3020 mAh
- 21% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (129K versus 107K)
- Has 50% more RAM: 3GB versus 2GB
- 85% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 325 and 176 points
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 8A
- Delivers 25% higher maximum brightness (540 against 432 nits)
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
55
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
24
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
52
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
47
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
51
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
45
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.21 inches
|6.09 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|720 x 1560 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|415 ppi
|282 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|83.37%
|79.52%
|RGB color space
|98%
|98.1%
|PWM
|Not detected
|Not detected
|Response time
|39 ms
|36.4 ms
|Contrast
|1309:1
|1111:1
Design and build
|Height
|155.2 mm (6.11 inches)
|156.2 mm (6.15 inches)
|Width
|73.4 mm (2.89 inches)
|73.5 mm (2.89 inches)
|Thickness
|8 mm (0.31 inches)
|8 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|160 gramm (5.64 oz)
|150 gramm (5.29 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Blue
|Black, Gold, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|HiSilicon Kirin 710
|MediaTek Helio P35
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|2300 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (8)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
|- 8 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G51
|IMG PowerVR GE8320
|GPU clock
|1000 MHz
|680 MHz
|FLOPS
|~225 GFLOPS
|~44.8 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|3 GB
|2 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|1666 MHz
|933 MHz
|Channels
|2
|1
|Storage size
|32, 64 GB
|32 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
P Smart (2019) +85%
325
176
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
P Smart (2019) +50%
1331
890
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
P Smart (2019) +60%
137170
85962
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
P Smart (2019) +21%
129794
107043
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0
|Android 9.0
|ROM
|EMUI 9
|EMUI 9
|OS size
|9 GB
|15 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3400 mAh
|3020 mAh
|Charge power
|10 W
|-
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|No
|Full charging time
|2:04 hr
|3:00 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
10:06 hr
Watching videos (Player)
11:11 hr
Talk (3G)
24:45 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|4128 x 3096
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|-
|Lenses
|2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
|1 (13 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
|-
|Camera features
|- Bokeh mode
|-
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|6
|6
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|December 2018
|January 2019
|Release date
|December 2018
|March 2019
|Launch price
|~ 185 USD
|~ 125 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.83 W/kg
|0.154 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1 W/kg
|0.63 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei P Smart (2019) is definitely a better buy.
Cast your vote
7 (87.5%)
1 (12.5%)
Total votes: 8