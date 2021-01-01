Huawei P Smart (2019) vs Honor 9
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.21-inch Huawei P Smart (2019) (with HiSilicon Kirin 710) that was released on December 1, 2018, against the Huawei Honor 9, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 960 and came out 18 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Huawei P Smart (2019)
- Has a 1.11 inches larger screen size
- Thinner bezels – 13.13% more screen real estate
- Shows 14% longer battery life (88 vs 77 hours)
- More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 710
- The phone is 1-year and 6-months newer
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 9
- 53% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (198K versus 129K)
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Supports 18W fast charging
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Delivers 20% higher maximum brightness (519 against 432 nits)
- Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
- Has a built-in infrared port
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
54
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
41
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
58
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
43
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
65
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
50
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.21 inches
|5.1 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|1080 x 1920 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|16:9
|PPI
|415 ppi
|428 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|83.37%
|70.24%
|RGB color space
|98%
|-
|PWM
|Not detected
|Not detected
|Response time
|39 ms
|32.8 ms
|Contrast
|1309:1
|1310:1
Design and build
|Height
|155.2 mm (6.11 inches)
|147.3 mm (5.8 inches)
|Width
|73.4 mm (2.89 inches)
|70.9 mm (2.79 inches)
|Thickness
|8 mm (0.31 inches)
|7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
|Weight
|160 gramm (5.64 oz)
|155 gramm (5.47 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Blue
|Black, Gold, Gray, Blue, Orange
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|HiSilicon Kirin 710
|HiSilicon Kirin 960
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|2360 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
|- 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A73
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|16 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G51
|Mali-G71 MP8
|GPU clock
|1000 MHz
|1037 MHz
|FLOPS
|~225 GFLOPS
|~282 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|3 GB
|4, 6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4
|Memory clock
|1666 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|32, 64 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
325
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1331
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
137170
Honor 9 +5%
143670
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
129794
Honor 9 +53%
198567
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0
|Android 7.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
|ROM
|EMUI 9
|EMUI 9.1
|OS size
|9 GB
|14 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3400 mAh
|3200 mAh
|Charge power
|10 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|Yes, SuperCharge (40% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|2:04 hr
|1:35 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
10:06 hr
Honor 9 +12%
11:28 hr
Watching videos (Player)
P Smart (2019) +19%
11:11 hr
9:37 hr
Talk (3G)
P Smart (2019) +16%
24:45 hr
21:03 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|5160 x 3872
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital (lossless), 2x
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|No
|120 FPS (720p)
|Lenses
|2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (12 MP + 20 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Phase autofocus
|Monochrome lens
|-
|- 20 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 27 mm
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
|-
|Camera features
|- Bokeh mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|6
|6
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|December 2018
|June 2017
|Release date
|December 2018
|July 2017
|Launch price
|~ 185 USD
|~ 337 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.83 W/kg
|1.26 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1 W/kg
|1.26 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Huawei P Smart (2019). But if the performance and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Honor 9.
