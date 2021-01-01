Home > Smartphone comparison > P Smart (2019) vs Honor 9X Pro – which one to choose?

Huawei P Smart (2019) vs Honor 9X Pro

Хуавей П Смарт (2019)
Huawei P Smart (2019)
VS
Хуавей Хонор 9Х Про
Huawei Honor 9X Pro

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.21-inch Huawei P Smart (2019) (with HiSilicon Kirin 710) that was released on December 1, 2018, against the Huawei Honor 9X Pro, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 810 and came out 8 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei P Smart (2019)
  • Weighs 46 grams less
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 9X Pro
  • Has 2.7x more RAM: 8GB versus 3GB
  • 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (309K versus 152K)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Shows 18% longer battery life (104 vs 88 hours)
  • Has a 0.38 inch larger screen size
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Comes with 600 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3400 mAh
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 810
  • Delivers 19% higher maximum brightness (517 against 435 nits)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
P Smart (2019)
vs
Honor 9X Pro

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.21 inches 6.59 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 415 ppi 391 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 83.37% 84.7%
Display tests
RGB color space 98% 99.1%
PWM Not detected Not detected
Response time 39 ms 34.8 ms
Contrast 1309:1 1655:1
Max. Brightness
P Smart (2019)
435 nits
Honor 9X Pro +19%
517 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 155.2 mm (6.11 inches) 163.1 mm (6.42 inches)
Width 73.4 mm (2.89 inches) 77.2 mm (3.04 inches)
Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 160 gramm (5.64 oz) 206 gramm (7.27 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen to body ratio
P Smart (2019)
83.37%
Honor 9X Pro +2%
84.7%

Performance

Tests of Huawei P Smart (2019) and Huawei Honor 9X Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 710 HiSilicon Kirin 810
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2270 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 6 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 12 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G51 Mali-G52 MP6
GPU clock 1000 MHz 820 MHz
FLOPS ~225 GFLOPS ~551 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1666 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
P Smart (2019)
1331
Honor 9X Pro +44%
1910
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
P Smart (2019)
152985
Honor 9X Pro +102%
309512

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM EMUI 9 EMUI 10
OS size 9 GB 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3400 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 10 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 2:04 hr 2:25 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
P Smart (2019)
10:06 hr
Honor 9X Pro +41%
14:23 hr
Watching videos (Player)
P Smart (2019)
11:11 hr
Honor 9X Pro +21%
13:48 hr
Talk (3G)
P Smart (2019)
24:45 hr
Honor 9X Pro +35%
33:12 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion No 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
Depth lens - 2 MP
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 6 12
5G support - No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
P Smart (2019) +5%
87 dB
Honor 9X Pro
82.5 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced December 2018 July 2019
Release date December 2018 September 2019
Launch price ~ 185 USD ~ 275 USD
SAR (head) 0.83 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Honor 9X Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy A30 and Huawei P Smart (2019)
2. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T and Huawei P Smart (2019)
3. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S and Huawei P Smart (2019)
4. Samsung Galaxy A20 and Huawei P Smart (2019)
5. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 and Huawei P Smart (2019)
6. Xiaomi Mi 9T and Huawei Honor 9X Pro
7. Samsung Galaxy A51 and Huawei Honor 9X Pro
8. Huawei Honor 9X and Huawei Honor 9X Pro
9. Huawei P40 Pro and Huawei Honor 9X Pro
10. Oppo Realme 5 Pro and Huawei Honor 9X Pro

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish