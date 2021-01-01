Home > Smartphone comparison > P Smart (2019) vs Honor X10 – which one to choose?

Хуавей П Смарт (2019)
Huawei P Smart (2019)
VS
Хуавей Хонор X10
Huawei Honor X10

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.21-inch Huawei P Smart (2019) (with HiSilicon Kirin 710) that was released on December 1, 2018, against the Huawei Honor X10, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 820 and came out 18 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei P Smart (2019)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Weighs 43 grams less
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor X10
  • 2.4x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (369K versus 152K)
  • Comes with 900 mAh larger battery capacity: 4300 vs 3400 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Supports 22.5W fast charging
  • Has a 0.42 inch larger screen size
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Has 2x more RAM: 6GB versus 3GB
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 820

Review

Value for money

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
P Smart (2019)
vs
Honor X10

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.21 inches 6.63 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 415 ppi 397 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 83.37% 84.7%
Display tests
RGB color space 98% -
PWM Not detected -
Response time 39 ms -
Contrast 1309:1 -
Max. Brightness
P Smart (2019)
435 nits
Honor X10 +3%
450 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 155.2 mm (6.11 inches) 163.7 mm (6.44 inches)
Width 73.4 mm (2.89 inches) 76.5 mm (3.01 inches)
Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 160 gramm (5.64 oz) 203 gramm (7.16 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Metal
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Blue Black, Silver, Blue, Orange
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen to body ratio
P Smart (2019)
83.37%
Honor X10 +2%
84.7%

Performance

Tests of Huawei P Smart (2019) and Huawei Honor X10 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 710 HiSilicon Kirin 820
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2360 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.22 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 1 core at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 12 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G51 Mali-G57 MP6
GPU clock 1000 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~225 GFLOPS ~579 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1666 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 32, 64 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD Nano Memory
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
P Smart (2019)
322
Honor X10 +94%
626
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
P Smart (2019)
1331
Honor X10 +81%
2406
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
P Smart (2019)
152985
Honor X10 +142%
369760

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 Android 10.0
ROM EMUI 9 Magic UI 3.1
OS size 9 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3400 mAh 4300 mAh
Charge power 10 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging No Yes (60% in 45 min)
Full charging time 2:04 hr 1:39 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
P Smart (2019)
10:06 hr
Honor X10
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
P Smart (2019)
11:11 hr
Honor X10
n/a
Talk (3G)
P Smart (2019)
24:45 hr
Honor X10
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 40 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 7864 x 5200
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion No 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 2 MP) 3 (40 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX600 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 17 mm
Depth lens - 2 MP
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length - 24 mm
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 4.2 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Active
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 6 21
5G support - Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced December 2018 May 2020
Release date December 2018 May 2020
Launch price ~ 185 USD ~ 237 USD
SAR (head) 0.83 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Honor X10 is definitely a better buy.

