Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.21-inch Huawei P Smart 2020 (with HiSilicon Kirin 710F) that was released on April 29, 2020, against the Huawei Honor 10X Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710A and came out 6 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei P Smart 2020
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 710F
  • Weighs 46 grams less
  • 9% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 328 and 300 points
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 10X Lite
  • Comes with 1600 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3400 mAh
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Supports 22.5W fast charging
  • Has a 0.46 inch larger screen size
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • The phone is 6-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
P Smart 2020
vs
Honor 10X Lite

Display

Type TFT LCD TFT LCD
Size 6.21 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 415 ppi 394 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 83.1% 84.3%
Display tests
RGB color space 99.5% -
PWM 344 Hz -
Response time 34 ms -
Contrast 875:1 -
Max. Brightness
P Smart 2020 +5%
446 nits
Honor 10X Lite
423 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 155.2 mm (6.11 inches) 165.7 mm (6.52 inches)
Width 73.4 mm (2.89 inches) 76.9 mm (3.03 inches)
Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) 9.3 mm (0.37 inches)
Weight 160 gramm (5.64 oz) 206 gramm (7.27 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Green Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen to body ratio
P Smart 2020
83.1%
Honor 10X Lite +1%
84.3%

Performance

Tests of Huawei P Smart 2020 and Huawei Honor 10X Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 710F HiSilicon Kirin 710A
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 12 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G51 Mali-G51
GPU clock 1000 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~225 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1666 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
P Smart 2020
160573
Honor 10X Lite +2%
163673

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 Android 10
ROM EMUI 9.1 Magic UI 3.1
OS size 12 GB 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3400 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 10 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes (46% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:04 hr 1:47 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Watching videos (Player)
Talk (3G)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Sensor type BSI CMOS BSI CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 4.2 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 6 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced April 2020 October 2020
Release date May 2020 November 2020
Launch price ~ 212 USD ~ 212 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Honor 10X Lite is definitely a better buy.

