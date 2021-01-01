Huawei P Smart 2020 vs Honor 20S
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.21-inch Huawei P Smart 2020 (with HiSilicon Kirin 710F) that was released on April 29, 2020, against the Huawei Honor 20S, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710 and came out 8 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Huawei P Smart 2020
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
- The phone is 8-months newer
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 20S
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Supports 20W fast charging
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
- Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB
- Delivers 11% higher maximum brightness (494 against 446 nits)
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
66
64
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
36
41
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
61
68
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
59
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
58
80
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
60
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|TFT LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.21 inches
|6.15 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|1080 x 2312 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|19.2:9
|PPI
|415 ppi
|412 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Tempered glass
|Screen to body ratio
|83.1%
|84.2%
|RGB color space
|99.5%
|-
|PWM
|344 Hz
|-
|Response time
|34 ms
|-
|Contrast
|875:1
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|155.2 mm (6.11 inches)
|152.9 mm (6.02 inches)
|Width
|73.4 mm (2.89 inches)
|72.7 mm (2.86 inches)
|Thickness
|8 mm (0.31 inches)
|7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
|Weight
|160 gramm (5.64 oz)
|159 gramm (5.61 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Green
|White, Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|HiSilicon Kirin 710F
|HiSilicon Kirin 710
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
|- 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G51
|Mali-G51
|GPU clock
|1000 MHz
|650 MHz
|FLOPS
|~225 GFLOPS
|~225 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1666 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
328
Honor 20S +1%
332
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1349
Honor 20S +4%
1398
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
160573
Honor 20S +6%
169672
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0
|Android 9.0
|ROM
|EMUI 9.1
|Magic 2.1
|OS size
|12 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|3400 mAh
|3340 mAh
|Charge power
|10 W
|20 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|No
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|2:04 hr
|1:40 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|480 FPS (720p)
|480 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|119°
|Lenses
|2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
|Macro lens
|-
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
|-
|Camera features
|- Bokeh mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|6528 x 4896
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|-
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|-
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|BSI CMOS
|ISOCELL CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|6
|21
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|No
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|April 2020
|September 2019
|Release date
|May 2020
|October 2019
|Launch price
|~ 212 USD
|~ 275 USD
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Honor 20S is definitely a better buy.
