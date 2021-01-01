Home > Smartphone comparison > P Smart 2020 vs Honor 20S – which one to choose?

Huawei P Smart 2020 vs Honor 20S

Хуавей П Смарт 2020
Huawei P Smart 2020
VS
Хуавей Хонор 20S
Huawei Honor 20S

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.21-inch Huawei P Smart 2020 (with HiSilicon Kirin 710F) that was released on April 29, 2020, against the Huawei Honor 20S, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710 and came out 8 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei P Smart 2020
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • The phone is 8-months newer
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 20S
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports 20W fast charging
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB
  • Delivers 11% higher maximum brightness (494 against 446 nits)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
P Smart 2020
vs
Honor 20S

Display

Type TFT LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.21 inches 6.15 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2312 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.2:9
PPI 415 ppi 412 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 83.1% 84.2%
Display tests
RGB color space 99.5% -
PWM 344 Hz -
Response time 34 ms -
Contrast 875:1 -
Max. Brightness
P Smart 2020
446 nits
Honor 20S +11%
494 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 155.2 mm (6.11 inches) 152.9 mm (6.02 inches)
Width 73.4 mm (2.89 inches) 72.7 mm (2.86 inches)
Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) 7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 160 gramm (5.64 oz) 159 gramm (5.61 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Green White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
P Smart 2020
83.1%
Honor 20S +1%
84.2%

Performance

Tests of Huawei P Smart 2020 and Huawei Honor 20S in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 710F HiSilicon Kirin 710
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G51 Mali-G51
GPU clock 1000 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~225 GFLOPS ~225 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1666 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
P Smart 2020
328
Honor 20S +1%
332
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
P Smart 2020
1349
Honor 20S +4%
1398
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
P Smart 2020
160573
Honor 20S +6%
169672

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 Android 9.0
ROM EMUI 9.1 Magic 2.1
OS size 12 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3400 mAh 3340 mAh
Charge power 10 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:04 hr 1:40 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 119°
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
Depth lens - 2 MP
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size - 0.8 microns
Sensor type BSI CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 6 21
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
P Smart 2020
74.2 dB
Honor 20S
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced April 2020 September 2019
Release date May 2020 October 2019
Launch price ~ 212 USD ~ 275 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Honor 20S is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Huawei P30 and P Smart 2020
2. P40 Lite E and P Smart 2020
3. P20 Lite and P Smart 2020
4. P Smart Z and P Smart 2020
5. P30 Lite and Honor 20S
6. Redmi Note 8 Pro and Honor 20S
7. Galaxy A51 and Honor 20S
8. Mi 10 Lite and Honor 20S
9. Honor 9X and Honor 20S

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish