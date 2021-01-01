Home > Smartphone comparison > P Smart 2020 vs Honor 9 – which one to choose?

Huawei P Smart 2020 vs Honor 9

Huawei P Smart 2020
VS
Huawei Honor 9

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.21-inch Huawei P Smart 2020 (with HiSilicon Kirin 710F) that was released on April 29, 2020, against the Huawei Honor 9, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 960 and came out 35 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei P Smart 2020
  • Has a 1.11 inches larger screen size
  • Thinner bezels – 12.86% more screen real estate
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • The phone is 2-years and 11-months newer
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 710F
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 9
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • 23% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (197K versus 160K)
  • Delivers 16% higher maximum brightness (516 against 446 nits)
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
P Smart 2020
vs
Honor 9

Display

Type TFT LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.21 inches 5.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 1920 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 16:9
PPI 415 ppi 428 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen to body ratio 83.1% 70.24%
Display tests
RGB color space 99.5% -
PWM 344 Hz Not detected
Response time 34 ms 32.8 ms
Contrast 875:1 1310:1
Max. Brightness
P Smart 2020
446 nits
Honor 9 +16%
516 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 155.2 mm (6.11 inches) 147.3 mm (5.8 inches)
Width 73.4 mm (2.89 inches) 70.9 mm (2.79 inches)
Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) 7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 160 gramm (5.64 oz) 155 gramm (5.47 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Green Black, Gold, Gray, Blue, Orange
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen to body ratio
P Smart 2020 +18%
83.1%
Honor 9
70.24%

Performance

Tests of Huawei P Smart 2020 and Huawei Honor 9 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 710F HiSilicon Kirin 960
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2360 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 12 nanometers 16 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G51 Mali-G71 MP8
GPU clock 1000 MHz 1037 MHz
FLOPS ~225 GFLOPS ~282 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4
Memory clock 1666 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
P Smart 2020
160573
Honor 9 +23%
197581

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 Android 7.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
ROM EMUI 9.1 EMUI 9.1
OS size 12 GB 14 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3400 mAh 3200 mAh
Charge power 10 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes, SuperCharge (40% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:04 hr 1:35 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
P Smart 2020
n/a
Honor 9
11:28 hr
Watching videos (Player)
P Smart 2020
n/a
Honor 9
9:37 hr
Talk (3G)
P Smart 2020
n/a
Honor 9
21:03 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 5160 x 3872
Zoom Digital Digital (lossless), 2x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 20 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Phase autofocus
Monochrome lens - - 20 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 27 mm
Depth lens - 2 MP
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Sensor type BSI CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 6 6
5G support No -

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
P Smart 2020
74.2 dB
Honor 9 +15%
85.1 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced April 2020 June 2017
Release date May 2020 July 2017
Launch price ~ 212 USD ~ 337 USD
SAR (head) - 1.26 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.26 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Huawei P Smart 2020. But if the performance, connectivity, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Honor 9.

