Huawei P Smart 2020 vs Honor 9 Lite

Huawei P Smart 2020
Huawei Honor 9 Lite

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.21-inch Huawei P Smart 2020 (with HiSilicon Kirin 710F) that was released on April 29, 2020, against the Huawei Honor 9 Lite, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 659 and came out 29 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei P Smart 2020
  • Has a 0.56 inch larger screen size
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4 1666 MHz
  • Comes with 400 mAh larger battery capacity: 3400 vs 3000 mAh
  • The phone is 2-years and 5-months newer
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 710F
  • Thinner bezels – 6.98% more screen real estate
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 9 Lite
  • Delivers 40% higher maximum brightness (629 against 450 nits)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
P Smart 2020
vs
Honor 9 Lite

Display

Type TFT LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.21 inches 5.65 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2160 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 18:9
PPI 415 ppi 427 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.1% 76.12%
Display tests
RGB color space 99.5% -
PWM 344 Hz Not detected
Response time 34 ms 29 ms
Contrast 875:1 1529:1
Max. Brightness
P Smart 2020
450 nits
Honor 9 Lite +40%
629 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 155.2 mm (6.11 inches) 151 mm (5.94 inches)
Width 73.4 mm (2.89 inches) 71.9 mm (2.83 inches)
Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) 7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 160 gramm (5.64 oz) 149 gramm (5.26 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Green Black, Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
P Smart 2020 +9%
83.1%
Honor 9 Lite
76.12%

Performance

Tests of Huawei P Smart 2020 and Huawei Honor 9 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 710F HiSilicon Kirin 659
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2360 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers 16 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G51 Mali-T830 MP2
GPU clock 1000 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~225 GFLOPS ~41 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR3
Memory clock 1666 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 Android 8.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 9.0)
ROM EMUI 9.1 EMUI 9
OS size 12 GB 9.3 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3400 mAh 3000 mAh
Charge power 10 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 2:04 hr 2:25 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) No
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 2 MP) 2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- 2 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4160 x 3120
Aperture f/2.0 f/2
Focal length - 28 mm
Sensor type BSI CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 6 6
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
P Smart 2020
74.8 dB
Honor 9 Lite +16%
86.8 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced April 2020 December 2017
Release date May 2020 February 2018
Launch price ~ 212 USD ~ 187 USD
SAR (head) - 0.44 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.96 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei P Smart 2020 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
