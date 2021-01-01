Huawei P Smart 2020 vs Mate 20 Pro
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.21-inch Huawei P Smart 2020 (with HiSilicon Kirin 710F) that was released on April 29, 2020, against the Huawei Mate 20 Pro, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 980 and came out 20 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Huawei P Smart 2020
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
- The phone is 1-year and 8-months newer
- Weighs 29 grams less
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 20 Pro
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
- 2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (337K versus 160K)
- Comes with 800 mAh larger battery capacity: 4200 vs 3400 mAh
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Delivers 46% higher maximum brightness (646 against 443 nits)
- 30% higher pixel density (538 vs 415 PPI)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
- Supports Qi wireless charging up to 15W
- Supports 40W fast charging
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
65
76
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
35
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
56
85
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
58
84
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
73
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|TFT LCD
|OLED
|Size
|6.21 inches
|6.39 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|1440 x 3120 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|19.5:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|415 ppi
|538 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Tempered glass
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|83.1%
|88.14%
|Display features
|-
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|99.5%
|99.1%
|PWM
|344 Hz
|245 Hz
|Response time
|34 ms
|4 ms
|Contrast
|875:1
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|155.2 mm (6.11 inches)
|157.8 mm (6.21 inches)
|Width
|73.4 mm (2.89 inches)
|72.3 mm (2.85 inches)
|Thickness
|8 mm (0.31 inches)
|8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
|Weight
|160 gramm (5.64 oz)
|189 gramm (6.67 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP68
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Green
|Black, Blue, Green, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, rear
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|HiSilicon Kirin 710F
|HiSilicon Kirin 980
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|2600 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76
|L3 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|12 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G51
|Mali G76 MP10
|GPU clock
|1000 MHz
|720 MHz
|FLOPS
|~225 GFLOPS
|~691 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4 GB
|6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1666 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Nano Memory
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
330
Mate 20 Pro +106%
681
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1356
Mate 20 Pro +80%
2442
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
138005
Mate 20 Pro +96%
269860
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
160883
Mate 20 Pro +110%
337948
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0
|Android 9 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|EMUI 9.1
|EMUI 10.1
|OS size
|12 GB
|15.2 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3400 mAh
|4200 mAh
|Charge power
|10 W
|40 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes, Qi (15 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|No
|Yes, SuperCharge (70% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|2:04 hr
|1:00 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
13:57 hr
Watching videos (Player)
15:22 hr
Talk (3G)
28:43 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|40 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|7360 x 4912
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 5x
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|480 FPS (720p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Lenses
|2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (40 MP + 8 MP + 20 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
|- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX600 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 20 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
|-
|Camera features
|- Bokeh mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Huawei Mate 20 Pro from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|24 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|5632 x 4224
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2
|Focal length
|-
|26 mm
|Sensor type
|BSI CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
114
Video quality
97
Generic camera score
109
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|4.2
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|Micro USB
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|6
|21
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|April 2020
|October 2018
|Release date
|May 2020
|November 2018
|Launch price
|~ 212 USD
|~ 972 USD
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.4 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|0.96 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Mate 20 Pro is definitely a better buy.
