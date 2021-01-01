Home > Smartphone comparison > P Smart 2020 vs Mate 20 Pro – which one to choose?

Huawei P Smart 2020 vs Mate 20 Pro

Хуавей П Смарт 2020
VS
Хуавей Мейт 20 Про
Huawei P Smart 2020
Huawei Mate 20 Pro

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.21-inch Huawei P Smart 2020 (with HiSilicon Kirin 710F) that was released on April 29, 2020, against the Huawei Mate 20 Pro, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 980 and came out 20 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei P Smart 2020
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • The phone is 1-year and 8-months newer
  • Weighs 29 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Mate 20 Pro
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • 2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (337K versus 160K)
  • Comes with 800 mAh larger battery capacity: 4200 vs 3400 mAh
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Delivers 46% higher maximum brightness (646 against 443 nits)
  • 30% higher pixel density (538 vs 415 PPI)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports Qi wireless charging up to 15W
  • Supports 40W fast charging
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
P Smart 2020
vs
Mate 20 Pro

Display

Type TFT LCD OLED
Size 6.21 inches 6.39 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1440 x 3120 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 415 ppi 538 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 83.1% 88.14%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.5% 99.1%
PWM 344 Hz 245 Hz
Response time 34 ms 4 ms
Contrast 875:1 ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
P Smart 2020
443 nits
Mate 20 Pro +46%
646 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 155.2 mm (6.11 inches) 157.8 mm (6.21 inches)
Width 73.4 mm (2.89 inches) 72.3 mm (2.85 inches)
Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 160 gramm (5.64 oz) 189 gramm (6.67 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Green Black, Blue, Green, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
P Smart 2020
83.1%
Mate 20 Pro +6%
88.14%

Performance

Tests of Huawei P Smart 2020 and Huawei Mate 20 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 710F HiSilicon Kirin 980
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 12 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G51 Mali G76 MP10
GPU clock 1000 MHz 720 MHz
FLOPS ~225 GFLOPS ~691 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1666 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD Nano Memory
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
P Smart 2020
330
Mate 20 Pro +106%
681
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
P Smart 2020
1356
Mate 20 Pro +80%
2442
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
P Smart 2020
138005
Mate 20 Pro +96%
269860
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
P Smart 2020
160883
Mate 20 Pro +110%
337948
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 Android 9 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM EMUI 9.1 EMUI 10.1
OS size 12 GB 15.2 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3400 mAh 4200 mAh
Charge power 10 W 40 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes, Qi (15 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging No Yes, SuperCharge (70% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:04 hr 1:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
P Smart 2020
n/a
Mate 20 Pro
13:57 hr
Watching videos (Player)
P Smart 2020
n/a
Mate 20 Pro
15:22 hr
Talk (3G)
P Smart 2020
n/a
Mate 20 Pro
28:43 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 40 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 7360 x 4912
Zoom Digital Optical, 5x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 2 MP) 3 (40 MP + 8 MP + 20 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX600 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
Telephoto lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 80 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - - 20 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Huawei Mate 20 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 5632 x 4224
Aperture f/2.0 f/2
Focal length - 26 mm
Sensor type BSI CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 6 21
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
P Smart 2020
74.8 dB
Mate 20 Pro +4%
77.7 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced April 2020 October 2018
Release date May 2020 November 2018
Launch price ~ 212 USD ~ 972 USD
SAR (head) - 0.4 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.96 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Mate 20 Pro is definitely a better buy.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
