Home > Smartphone comparison > P Smart 2020 vs Huawei Nova – which one to choose?

Huawei P Smart 2020 vs Huawei Nova

Хуавей П Смарт 2020
VS
Хуавей Нова
Huawei P Smart 2020
Huawei Nova

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.21-inch Huawei P Smart 2020 (with HiSilicon Kirin 710F) that was released on April 29, 2020, against the Huawei Nova, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 and came out 45 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei P Smart 2020
  • Has a 1.21 inches larger screen size
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Thinner bezels – 12.24% more screen real estate
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v4.2)
  • More recent OS version: Android 9 versus 7
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4 1666 MHz
  • Comes with 380 mAh larger battery capacity: 3400 vs 3020 mAh
  • The phone is 3-years and 9-months newer
  • Delivers 15% higher maximum brightness (442 against 385 nits)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Weighs 14 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
P Smart 2020
vs
Huawei Nova

Display

Type TFT LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.21 inches 5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 1920 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 16:9
PPI 415 ppi 441 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.1% 70.86%
Display tests
RGB color space 99.5% -
PWM 344 Hz 2500 Hz
Response time 34 ms 51.4 ms
Contrast 875:1 1120:1
Max. Brightness
P Smart 2020 +15%
442 nits
Huawei Nova
385 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 155.2 mm (6.11 inches) 141.2 mm (5.56 inches)
Width 73.4 mm (2.89 inches) 69.1 mm (2.72 inches)
Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) 7.1 mm (0.28 inches)
Weight 160 gramm (5.64 oz) 146 gramm (5.15 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Metal
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Blue, Green White, Black, Silver, Gold, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
P Smart 2020 +17%
83.1%
Huawei Nova
70.86%

Performance

Tests of Huawei P Smart 2020 and Huawei Nova in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 710F Qualcomm Snapdragon 625
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (8)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 12 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G51 Adreno 506
GPU clock 1000 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~225 GFLOPS ~124 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR3
Memory clock 1666 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 32 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.0
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 128 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 Android 6.0.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 7.0)
ROM EMUI 9.1 EMUI 4.1
OS size 12 GB 9.3 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3400 mAh 3020 mAh
Charge power 10 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No Yes, SuperCharge (50% in 35 min)
Full charging time 2:04 hr 1:40 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
P Smart 2020
n/a
Huawei Nova
11:05 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Talk (3G)
P Smart 2020
n/a
Huawei Nova
28:03 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 2 MP) 1 (12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2
Pixel size - 1.25 microns
Sensor type BSI CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 720p при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 4
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 6 6
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
P Smart 2020
74.8 dB
Huawei Nova +18%
88.2 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced April 2020 September 2016
Release date May 2020 November 2016
Launch price ~ 212 USD ~ 287 USD
SAR (head) - 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.94 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei P Smart 2020 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Huawei P Smart 2020 vs P30 Lite
2. Huawei P Smart 2020 vs Samsung Galaxy A51
3. Huawei P Smart 2020 vs Huawei P30
4. Huawei P Smart 2020 vs P40 Lite E
5. Huawei P Smart 2020 vs Smart (2019)
6. Huawei Nova vs P30 Lite
7. Huawei Nova vs Huawei P30
8. Huawei Nova vs Nova 5T

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish