Home > Smartphone comparison > P Smart 2020 vs Nova 7 SE – which one to choose?

Huawei P Smart 2020 vs Nova 7 SE

Хуавей П Смарт 2020
Huawei P Smart 2020
VS
Хуавей Нова 7 SE
Huawei Nova 7 SE

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.21-inch Huawei P Smart 2020 (with HiSilicon Kirin 710F) that was released on April 29, 2020, against the Huawei Nova 7 SE, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 820. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei P Smart 2020
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Weighs 29 grams less
Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova 7 SE
  • 2.3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (376K versus 160K)
  • Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Supports 40W fast charging
  • Comes with 600 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3400 mAh
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 820
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
P Smart 2020
vs
Nova 7 SE

Display

Type TFT LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.21 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 20:9
PPI 415 ppi 405 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 83.1% 83.8%
Display tests
RGB color space 99.5% -
PWM 344 Hz -
Response time 34 ms -
Contrast 875:1 -
Max. Brightness
P Smart 2020
446 nits
Nova 7 SE +1%
450 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 155.2 mm (6.11 inches) 162.3 mm (6.39 inches)
Width 73.4 mm (2.89 inches) 75 mm (2.95 inches)
Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 160 gramm (5.64 oz) 189 gramm (6.67 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Green Black, Blue, Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, in home button
Screen to body ratio
P Smart 2020
83.1%
Nova 7 SE +1%
83.8%

Performance

Tests of Huawei P Smart 2020 and Huawei Nova 7 SE in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 710F HiSilicon Kirin 820
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2360 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.22 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 1 core at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 12 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G51 Mali-G57 MP6
GPU clock 1000 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~225 GFLOPS ~579 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1666 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD Nano Memory
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
P Smart 2020
328
Nova 7 SE +94%
636
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
P Smart 2020
1349
Nova 7 SE +79%
2421
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
P Smart 2020
160573
Nova 7 SE +135%
376752

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 Android 10.0
ROM EMUI 9.1 EMUI 10.1
OS size 12 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3400 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 10 W 40 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging No Yes (70% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:04 hr 0:50 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 17 mm
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Sensor type BSI CMOS BSI CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 4.2 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Active
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 6 21
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
P Smart 2020
74.2 dB
Nova 7 SE
n/a

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced April 2020 April 2020
Release date May 2020 April 2020
Launch price ~ 212 USD ~ 325 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei Nova 7 SE is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Huawei P30 and P Smart 2020
2. Huawei P40 Lite E and P Smart 2020
3. Huawei P20 Lite and P Smart 2020
4. Huawei P Smart Z and Smart 2020
5. Huawei P30 Lite and Nova 7 SE
6. Huawei P30 Pro and Nova 7 SE
7. Huawei Nova 5T and Nova 7 SE
8. Huawei Nova 7i and Nova 7 SE

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish