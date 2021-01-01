Home > Smartphone comparison > P Smart 2020 vs P Smart (2019) – which one to choose?

Huawei P Smart 2020 vs Smart (2019)

Хуавей П Смарт 2020
Huawei P Smart 2020
VS
Хуавей П Смарт (2019)
Huawei P Smart (2019)

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.21-inch Huawei P Smart 2020 (with HiSilicon Kirin 710F) that was released on April 29, 2020, against the Huawei P Smart (2019), which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710 and came out 17 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei P Smart 2020
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Has 33% more RAM: 4GB versus 3GB
  • The phone is 1-year and 5-months newer
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
P Smart 2020
vs
P Smart (2019)

Display

Type TFT LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.21 inches 6.21 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 19.5:9 19.5:9
PPI 415 ppi 415 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 83.1% 83.37%
Display tests
RGB color space 99.5% 98%
PWM 344 Hz Not detected
Response time 34 ms 39 ms
Contrast 875:1 1309:1
Max. Brightness
P Smart 2020 +3%
446 nits
P Smart (2019)
435 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 155.2 mm (6.11 inches) 155.2 mm (6.11 inches)
Width 73.4 mm (2.89 inches) 73.4 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 160 gramm (5.64 oz) 160 gramm (5.64 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Blue, Green Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, rear Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio

Performance

Tests of Huawei P Smart 2020 and Huawei P Smart (2019) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 710F HiSilicon Kirin 710
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 12 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G51 Mali-G51
GPU clock 1000 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~225 GFLOPS ~225 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4
Memory clock 1666 MHz 1666 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
P Smart 2020 +5%
160573
P Smart (2019)
152985

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 Android 9.0
ROM EMUI 9.1 EMUI 9
OS size 12 GB 9 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3400 mAh 3400 mAh
Charge power 10 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging No No
Full charging time 2:04 hr 2:04 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Watching videos (Player)
Talk (3G)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 480 FPS (720p) No
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 2 MP) 2 (13 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 2 MP
- 2 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Sensor type BSI CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 4.2 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type Micro USB Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 6 6
5G support No -

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
P Smart 2020
74.2 dB
P Smart (2019) +17%
87 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced April 2020 December 2018
Release date May 2020 December 2018
Launch price ~ 212 USD ~ 185 USD
SAR (head) - 0.83 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Huawei P Smart 2020. But if the sound is more of a priority – go for the Huawei P Smart (2019).

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (8.3%)
11 (91.7%)
Total votes: 12

Related comparisons

1. Huawei P30 and P Smart 2020
2. Huawei P40 Lite E and P Smart 2020
3. Huawei P20 Lite and P Smart 2020
4. Huawei Y9 Prime (2019) and P Smart 2020
5. Samsung Galaxy A30 and Huawei P Smart (2019)
6. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T and Huawei P Smart (2019)
7. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9S and Huawei P Smart (2019)
8. Samsung Galaxy A20 and Huawei P Smart (2019)
9. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 and Huawei P Smart (2019)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish