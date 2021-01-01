Home > Smartphone comparison > P Smart 2021 vs iPhone SE (2020) – which one to choose?

Huawei P Smart 2021 vs Apple iPhone SE (2020)

Хуавей П Смарт 2021
VS
Эпл Айфон SE (2020)
Huawei P Smart 2021
Apple iPhone SE (2020)

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Huawei P Smart 2021 (with HiSilicon Kirin 710A) that was released on September 28, 2020, against the Apple iPhone SE (2020), which is powered by Apple A13 Bionic and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei P Smart 2021
  • Comes with 3179 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 1821 mAh
  • Shows 102% longer battery life (119 vs 59 hours)
  • Has a 1.97 inches larger screen size
  • Thinner bezels – 18.9% more screen real estate
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Has 33% more RAM: 4GB versus 3GB
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • 21% higher pixel density (395 vs 326 PPI)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone SE (2020)
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • 2.8x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (459K versus 167K)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Delivers 52% higher maximum brightness (669 against 439 nits)
  • Supports Qi wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Huawei
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Apple A13 Bionic
  • Stereo speakers
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 9.6 mm narrower

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
P Smart 2021
vs
iPhone SE (2020)

Display

Type TFT LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.67 inches 4.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 750 x 1334 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 16:9
PPI 395 ppi 326 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.3% 65.4%
Display features - - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 99.4% 99.9%
PWM - Not detected
Response time 30.8 ms 29 ms
Contrast 1034:1 2457:1
Max. Brightness
P Smart 2021
439 nits
iPhone SE (2020) +52%
669 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 165.7 mm (6.52 inches) 138.4 mm (5.45 inches)
Width 76.9 mm (3.03 inches) 67.3 mm (2.65 inches)
Thickness 9.3 mm (0.37 inches) 7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 206 gramm (7.27 oz) 148 gramm (5.22 oz)
Waterproof No IP67
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Green White, Black, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
P Smart 2021 +29%
84.3%
iPhone SE (2020)
65.4%

Performance

Tests of Huawei P Smart 2021 and Apple iPhone SE (2020) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 710A Apple A13 Bionic
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2650 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Thunder
- 2 cores at 2.66 GHz: Lightning
Lithography process 14 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G51 Apple A13 Bionic GPU
GPU clock 1000 MHz -
FLOPS ~83.2 GFLOPS ~736 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 NVMe
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
P Smart 2021
1316
iPhone SE (2020) +158%
3394
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
P Smart 2021
167029
iPhone SE (2020) +175%
459909
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10 iOS 13 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.4)
ROM EMUI 10.1 -
OS size 19 GB 8.4 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 1821 mAh
Charge power 22.5 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes, Qi (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (42% in 30 min) Yes (55% in 60 min)
Full charging time 1:42 hr 2:32 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
P Smart 2021 +13%
15:12 hr
iPhone SE (2020)
13:39 hr
Watching videos (Player)
P Smart 2021 +77%
15:19 hr
iPhone SE (2020)
8:56 hr
Talk (3G)
P Smart 2021 +308%
41:13 hr
iPhone SE (2020)
10:07 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4032 x 3024
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 1 (12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Apple iSight Camera (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone SE (2020) from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3088 x 2320
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length - 32 mm
Pixel size - 1 microns
Sensor type BSI CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 16
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
P Smart 2021 +5%
91 dB
iPhone SE (2020)
86.4 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced September 2020 April 2020
Release date November 2020 April 2020
Launch price ~ 212 USD ~ 500 USD
SAR (head) 0.85 W/kg 0.98 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.15 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone SE (2020) is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
3 (100%)
Total votes: 3

Related comparisons

1. P Smart 2021 vs P30 Lite
2. P Smart 2021 vs Redmi Note 9S
3. P Smart 2021 vs P40 Lite
4. P Smart 2021 vs Redmi 9C
5. P Smart 2021 vs Poco M3
6. iPhone SE (2020) vs Galaxy S10e
7. iPhone SE (2020) vs iPhone XR
8. iPhone SE (2020) vs iPhone 11 Pro
9. iPhone SE (2020) vs OnePlus 8
10. iPhone SE (2020) vs iPhone 8 Plus

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish