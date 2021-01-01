Home > Smartphone comparison > P Smart 2021 vs Honor 10 – which one to choose?

Huawei P Smart 2021 vs Honor 10

Хуавей П Смарт 2020
Huawei P Smart 2021
VS
Хуавей Хонор 10
Huawei Honor 10

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Huawei P Smart 2021 (with HiSilicon Kirin 710A) that was released on September 28, 2020, against the Huawei Honor 10, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 970 and came out 30 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei P Smart 2021
  • Comes with 1600 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3400 mAh
  • Shows 61% longer battery life (119 vs 74 hours)
  • Has a 0.83 inch larger screen size
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • The phone is 2-years and 6-months newer
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 10
  • 35% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (216K versus 160K)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Stereo speakers
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 970
  • Delivers 14% higher maximum brightness (503 against 440 nits)
  • Has a built-in infrared port

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
P Smart 2021
vs
Honor 10

Display

Type TFT LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.67 inches 5.84 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2280 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.9:9
PPI 395 ppi 432 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen to body ratio 84.3% 79.9%
Display tests
RGB color space 99.4% -
PWM - Not detected
Response time 30.8 ms -
Contrast 1034:1 1423:1
Max. Brightness
P Smart 2021
440 nits
Honor 10 +14%
503 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 165.7 mm (6.52 inches) 149.6 mm (5.89 inches)
Width 76.9 mm (3.03 inches) 71.2 mm (2.8 inches)
Thickness 9.3 mm (0.37 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 206 gramm (7.27 oz) 153 gramm (5.4 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Green White, Black, Gray, Blue, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen to body ratio
P Smart 2021 +6%
84.3%
Honor 10
79.9%

Performance

Tests of Huawei P Smart 2021 and Huawei Honor 10 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 710A HiSilicon Kirin 970
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2360 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex A53
- 4 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex A73
Lithography process 14 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G51 Mali G72 MP12
GPU clock 1000 MHz 767 MHz
FLOPS - ~347 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1833 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
P Smart 2021
295
Honor 10 +17%
346
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
P Smart 2021
1297
Honor 10 +15%
1489
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
P Smart 2021
160165
Honor 10 +35%
216364

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10.0)
ROM EMUI 10.1 EMUI 9.1
OS size 19 GB 13 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 3400 mAh
Charge power 22.5 W 22.5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (42% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 40 min)
Full charging time 1:42 hr 2:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
P Smart 2021 +31%
15:12 hr
Honor 10
11:50 hr
Watching videos (Player)
P Smart 2021 +34%
15:19 hr
Honor 10
11:37 hr
Talk (3G)
P Smart 2021 +95%
41:13 hr
Honor 10
21:14 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4616 x 3464
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion - 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (16 MP + 24 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX498 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
-
Monochrome lens - - 24 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.9 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8"
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 24 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 5760 x 4312
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size - 0.9 microns
Sensor type BSI CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.1 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 18
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
P Smart 2021 +8%
91 dB
Honor 10
84.2 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced September 2020 April 2018
Release date November 2020 April 2018
Launch price ~ 212 USD ~ 337 USD
SAR (head) - 0.79 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.15 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei P Smart 2021 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Huawei P Smart 2021 vs Huawei P30 Lite
2. Huawei P Smart 2021 vs Samsung Galaxy A51
3. Huawei P Smart 2021 vs Samsung Galaxy A71
4. Huawei P Smart 2021 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
5. Huawei P Smart 2021 vs Huawei P Smart 2020
6. Huawei Honor 10 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 7
7. Huawei Honor 10 vs Samsung Galaxy A50
8. Huawei Honor 10 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
9. Huawei Honor 10 vs Huawei Honor 20
10. Huawei Honor 10 vs Samsung Galaxy A30s

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish