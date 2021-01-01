Home > Smartphone comparison > P Smart 2021 vs Honor 20S – which one to choose?

Huawei P Smart 2021 vs Honor 20S

Хуавей П Смарт 2021
VS
Хуавей Хонор 20S
Huawei P Smart 2021
Huawei Honor 20S

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Huawei P Smart 2021 (with HiSilicon Kirin 710A) that was released on September 28, 2020, against the Huawei Honor 20S, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710 and came out 13 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei P Smart 2021
  • Comes with 1660 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3340 mAh
  • Has a 0.52 inch larger screen size
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • More recent OS version: Android 10 versus 9
  • The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 20S
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB
  • Delivers 13% higher maximum brightness (497 against 439 nits)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 710
  • Weighs 47 grams less
  • 12% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 334 and 297 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
P Smart 2021
vs
Honor 20S

Display

Type TFT LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.67 inches 6.15 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2312 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.2:9
PPI 395 ppi 412 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 84.3% 84.2%
Display tests
RGB color space 99.4% -
Response time 30.8 ms -
Contrast 1034:1 -
Max. Brightness
P Smart 2021
439 nits
Honor 20S +13%
497 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 165.7 mm (6.52 inches) 152.9 mm (6.02 inches)
Width 76.9 mm (3.03 inches) 72.7 mm (2.86 inches)
Thickness 9.3 mm (0.37 inches) 7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 206 gramm (7.27 oz) 159 gramm (5.61 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Green White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
P Smart 2021
84.3%
Honor 20S
84.2%

Performance

Tests of Huawei P Smart 2021 and Huawei Honor 20S in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 710A HiSilicon Kirin 710
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 14 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G51 Mali-G51
GPU clock 1000 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS ~83.2 GFLOPS ~225 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
P Smart 2021
297
Honor 20S +12%
334
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
P Smart 2021
1316
Honor 20S +6%
1391
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
P Smart 2021
133225
Honor 20S +4%
137960
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
P Smart 2021
167029
Honor 20S
167404
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 9.0
ROM EMUI 10.1 Magic 2.1
OS size 19 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 3340 mAh
Charge power 22.5 W 20 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (42% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:42 hr 1:40 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
P Smart 2021
15:12 hr
Honor 20S
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
P Smart 2021
15:19 hr
Honor 20S
n/a
Talk (3G)
P Smart 2021
41:13 hr
Honor 20S
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion - 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 119°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 27 mm
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size - 0.8 microns
Sensor type BSI CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 21
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced September 2020 September 2019
Release date November 2020 October 2019
Launch price ~ 212 USD ~ 275 USD
SAR (head) 0.85 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.15 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the software, battery life, camera, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Huawei P Smart 2021. But if the performance, connectivity, and design are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Honor 20S.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

