Huawei P Smart 2021 vs Honor 30i

Хуавей П Смарт 2020
Huawei P Smart 2021
VS
Хуавей Хонор 30i
Huawei Honor 30i

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Huawei P Smart 2021 (with HiSilicon Kirin 710A) that was released on September 28, 2020, against the Huawei Honor 30i, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 710F. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Huawei P Smart 2021
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
  • Supports 22.5W fast charging
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Has a 0.37 inch larger screen size
Reasons to consider the Huawei Honor 30i
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Delivers 35% higher maximum brightness (592 against 440 nits)
  • 21% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (193K versus 160K)
  • OLED display (versus competitor's TFT LCD)
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.1 versus eMMC 5.1
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Kirin 710F
  • Weighs 48.8 grams less
  • 11% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 328 and 295 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
P Smart 2021
vs
Honor 30i

Display

Type TFT LCD OLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.3 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 417 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Tempered glass Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 84.3% 83.3%
Display features - - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.4% -
Response time 30.8 ms -
Contrast 1034:1 -
Max. Brightness
P Smart 2021
440 nits
Honor 30i +35%
592 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 165.7 mm (6.52 inches) 157.2 mm (6.19 inches)
Width 76.9 mm (3.03 inches) 73.2 mm (2.88 inches)
Thickness 9.3 mm (0.37 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 206 gramm (7.27 oz) 157.2 gramm (5.54 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Green Black, Green, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
P Smart 2021 +1%
84.3%
Honor 30i
83.3%

Performance

Tests of Huawei P Smart 2021 and Huawei Honor 30i in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset HiSilicon Kirin 710A HiSilicon Kirin 710F
Max. clock 2000 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A73		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 14 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G51 Mali-G51
GPU clock 1000 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS - ~225 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD Nano Memory
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
P Smart 2021
295
Honor 30i +11%
328
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
P Smart 2021
1297
Honor 30i +3%
1337
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
P Smart 2021
160165
Honor 30i +21%
193789

Software

Operating system Android 10 Android 10
ROM EMUI 10.1 Magic UI 3.1
OS size 19 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 22.5 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (42% in 30 min) No
Full charging time 1:42 hr 1:45 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
P Smart 2021
15:12 hr
Honor 30i
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
P Smart 2021
15:19 hr
Honor 30i
n/a
Talk (3G)
P Smart 2021
41:13 hr
Honor 30i
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion - 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3456 x 4608
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length - 26 mm
Sensor type BSI CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* No Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 12 7
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced September 2020 September 2020
Release date November 2020 September 2020
Launch price ~ 212 USD ~ 225 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the battery life is more important to you, then choose the Huawei P Smart 2021. But if the display, performance, and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Honor 30i.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
2 (40%)
3 (60%)
Total votes: 5

